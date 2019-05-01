TODAY'S PAPER
Riverhead High School principal reassigned amid probe, district says

The school district said Charles Regan will not be at the school while it investigates a "personnel matter."

Riverhead High School Principal Charles Regan will not be at the school during the investigation, the district said. Photo Credit: John Roca

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
Riverhead High School Principal Charles Regan has been removed from his post pending a school district investigation into what officials are calling "a personnel matter," said district superintendent Aurelia Henriquez.

The removal was made public through a statement from Henriquez on the school district's website Tuesday night. The statement does not identify the subject of the investigation.

School officials on Wednesday declined to comment on the matter.

"While we understand that there will be questions surrounding this matter, the district is legally prohibited from sharing further details on it," Henriquez said in the statement.

The statement indicates that Regan has been reassigned and will not be at the high school during the investigation, but not what position Regan will fill during that time.

In the interim, Assistant Principal Sean O'Hara will serve as acting principal, Henriquez said in the statement.

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

