Cold Spring Harbor school district

VOTING

6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday at Cold Spring Harbor Junior/Senior High School.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $68,466,684 budget for 2018-19, a 2.77 percent increase from the current $66,623,073.

The tax levy would rise by 2.73 percent, from $61,338,444 to $63,010,283.

This increase is equal to the district’s 2.73 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.

The estimated impact on school taxes for the average single-family home was not available, as the district is located in both Nassau and Suffolk counties. The district said the share of the tax levy between the municipalities is not known until the state sets the equalization rate.

The proposed budget includes a 1.25 percent base salary increase and 1.55 percent step increase for teachers. It also eliminates two teaching positions due to enrollment at the junior senior high. New staff includes one teacher in the elementary school and the advanced research program will be expanded.

A proposition asks voters for permission to withdraw $575,000 from capital reserve funds to complete security upgrades and other infrastructure construction projects. There would be no effect on the tax rate, the district says.

District website:

csh.k12.ny.us

THE CANDIDATES

Three candidates are vying for two at-large seats. Terms are three years. In the running are incumbents Anthony Paolano and Ingrid Wright, and challenger William McHale.

Anthony Paolano

BACKGROUND: Paolano, 60, is a financial adviser with Morgan Stanley and has lived in the district since 2000. He has been on the school board since 2000. He received a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from St. John’s University in 1980. He is a member of the Cold Spring Harbor Lions Club. He is married with three children who are all graduates of the district.

ISSUES: The most important issue facing the district, he said, is reviewing and implementing security measures to ensure student and staff safety. He also wants to maintain the districts “excellent” programs within the tax cap limitations. He said his experience on the school board and being a financial adviser will be an asset in dealing with the issues.

Ingrid Wright

BACKGROUND: Wright, 46, has lived in the district for 17 years. She has a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in finance from Hofstra University. She is the current vice president of the Cold Spring Harbor Board of Education. She has been on the board since 2015. She has three children in district schools.

ISSUES: The most important issue facing the district, she said, is the ability to embrace new educational initiatives, advances in technology and new security measures in school buildings all within financial limits. “My experience as a member, current vice president of the Cold Spring Harbor Board of Education coupled with my deep commitment to thoughtfully listen to residents’ concerns and issues will province me with the ability to make the best decisions for our students and community.”

William McHale

BACKGROUND: McHale, 72, has lived in the district for 9 years. He is a retired Nassau County police chief. He holds a bachelor’s degree in public accounting from Hofstra University. He is the president of the board of directors of NCPD Federal Credit Union and a member and past president of the American Academy for Professional Law enforcement. He is married and has one child in district schools.

ISSUES: McHale said the catalyst for his candidacy is to have the school board look into and develop a plan for arming school security officers. “There are many safety and security issues facing our schools. bullying, substance abuse, cyber harassment and the socially isolated teen are examples and they be addressed.” He added that not arming the district’s “retired police officer security staff is a mistake.”