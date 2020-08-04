Town of Hempstead grants $2 million each to 4 local colleges

Hofstra University, Molloy College, Adelphi University and Nassau Community College will each receive $2 million from the Town of Hempstead to help cover costs incurred from the COVID-19 pandemic, the town said Tuesday.

The four Hempstead-based institutions will be allocated the funds to buy personal protective equipment needed for students and faculty for reopening, read a news release from the town.

"We're happy to team up with these institutions, which are all located in the town, to help them with funding that will be utilized to get students back in the classroom in a safe manner," said Supervisor Don Clavin on Tuesday. "The faculty and staff at these institutions work and live in Hempstead, and that's why it's so important to team up with every [higher education] institution in our town."

The Hempstead Town Council voted unanimously at a Tuesday board meeting, which was livestreamed, to release $8 million to the colleges and additional funds to several villages in the town.

Based on its population of more than 800,000 residents, Hempstead received $133 million from the $2 trillion federal economic stimulus package. Prior to Tuesday, the town had allocated more than $10 million in funding to hospitals, local charities and county organizations.

“The CARES Act funding has allowed us to help ease the burdens on thousands of residents throughout the town,” Clavin said in a statement.

Nassau Community College President Jermaine Williams said the college relies on state and local funding to help keep tuition affordable.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. Education on Long Island is changing. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“It is of the utmost importance that we maintain the health and safety of our NCC community as we continue to help thousands of students achieve their educational goals in the fall and beyond,” Williams said in the news release. “These funds will provide much-needed additional resources to do that.”

Molloy College President James Lentini said a “large percentage” of the students and staff at the private institution live in the Town of Hempstead.

“This important and timely grant will allow all Molloy students and employees to accomplish our educational mission in safe and secure conditions," Lentini said.

“This grant is vital to Hofstra University’s efforts to keep our community safe and healthy,” said Hofstra President Stuart Rabinowitz.

Adelphi University President Christine Riordan said, “The pandemic has strained every institution in the country, economically and logistically—we are so grateful for this grant and the confidence shown by the town in apportioning the federal CARES Act funds, which will help ensure the safety of our students and community.”