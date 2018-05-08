Comsewogue school district

VOTING

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Comsewogue High School.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $91,947,730 budget for 2018-19, a 2.4 percent increase from $89,796,337. The tax levy would increase by 2.2 percent, from $54,976,337 to $56,220,730.

This increase is equal to the district’s tax-cap limit of 2.2 percent, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.

School taxes on the average single-family home would increase 2.3 percent, from $7,084 to $7,244, before the Star tax credit.

The proposed budget calls for teachers to get a step increase of 2 percent. It also calls for a reconfiguration of programs in career and technology.

Voters will be asked to authorize a $32-million bond proposal for upgrades in all six schools in the district. District officials said on the school website that it is estimated that 95 percent of the projects included in the plan are eligible for New York State Building Aid at a rate of 74 percent, which reduces the cost impact to local residents.

For a home in the district assessed at $2,800, the annual cost impact would be approximately $120 per year, the district said. A fact sheet and a detailed list of the projects, categorized by priority and with a school-by-school breakdown, is on the district’s website.

District website:

comsewogue.k12.ny.us

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbents Richard Rennard and John Swenning and candidate Corey Prinz are running unopposed for three at-large seats. Terms are three years.