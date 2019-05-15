TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Morning
SEARCH
61° Good Morning
Long IslandEducation

Connetquot

SCHOOL VOTERS GUIDE

By Newsday Staff
Print

BUDGET

SPENDING $194,047,128, a 0.61 percent increase from the current $192,870,820.

TAX LEVY 2.90 percent increase, from $122,226,866 to $125,771,459. This is within the district's tax-cap limit of 4.79 percent, so a simple majority vote is needed for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes a 1 percent raise for teachers and a 2.4 percent step increase. Ten teaching positions will be eliminated, eight through retirements. The district is adding 1.8 positions as part of a Foreign Language in the Elementary School, or FLES, program to teach Spanish starting in third grade.

PROPOSITIONS

Proposition 2 is a capital project for $45,758,075 that includes updates to school libraries, auditoriums, playgrounds and the addition of a field house with sanitary facilities at the high school so visitors will no longer need to enter the high school during outdoor events. Approval of the proposition will not affect the tax levy.

WHEN | WHERE

8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Ronkonkoma Middle School, Connetquot High School and Oakdale-Bohemia Middle School. www.ccsdli.org

CANDIDATES

Jaclyn Napolitano-Furno is running unopposed for one at-large seat. Term is three years. Raymond Carta, who filled the vacant seat on an interim basis, is not seeking election to the post.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Kai Wagner, aka Mermaid Pearl, swims in 2018 Newsday takes top honors in NY Press Club awards
Contractors add a new coat of paint onto Next phase of airport runway restoration underway
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and De Blasio enters 2020 race for president
Jared Kushner, shown in 2018, devised an immigration 1600: Trump's immigration plan a likely loser
The Rev. Sarah Bigwood, who started her career Oldest Presbyterian church: New female vision
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in a Who'll take the Throne? LI 'GoT' experts weigh in before finale
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search