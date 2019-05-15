BUDGET

SPENDING $194,047,128, a 0.61 percent increase from the current $192,870,820.

TAX LEVY 2.90 percent increase, from $122,226,866 to $125,771,459. This is within the district's tax-cap limit of 4.79 percent, so a simple majority vote is needed for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes a 1 percent raise for teachers and a 2.4 percent step increase. Ten teaching positions will be eliminated, eight through retirements. The district is adding 1.8 positions as part of a Foreign Language in the Elementary School, or FLES, program to teach Spanish starting in third grade.

PROPOSITIONS

Proposition 2 is a capital project for $45,758,075 that includes updates to school libraries, auditoriums, playgrounds and the addition of a field house with sanitary facilities at the high school so visitors will no longer need to enter the high school during outdoor events. Approval of the proposition will not affect the tax levy.

WHEN | WHERE

8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Ronkonkoma Middle School, Connetquot High School and Oakdale-Bohemia Middle School. www.ccsdli.org

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

CANDIDATES

Jaclyn Napolitano-Furno is running unopposed for one at-large seat. Term is three years. Raymond Carta, who filled the vacant seat on an interim basis, is not seeking election to the post.