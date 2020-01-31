TODAY'S PAPER
Connetquot student has passion for science

Carmella Eads, a junior at Connetquot High School

Carmella Eads, a junior at Connetquot High School in Bohemia, has a passion for science research. Credit: Ken Eads

A Bohemia teen with a passion for science research has been tackling topics ranging from studying protein crystallography to monitoring the population of sea horses in the Great South Bay.

Carmella Eads, a junior at Connetquot High School, is involved in an array of research-related efforts — including being one of five students from her school collaborating with scientists at Brookhaven National Laboratory as part of the facility's SPARK Program. SPARK stands for Student Partnerships for Advanced Research and Knowledge.

Eads also was recently invited to be one of about 20 New York State delegates at the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists' 2020 Congress of Future Medical Leaders, which will be held this summer in Boston. 

"I cannot wait to take part in such a once-in-a-lifetime event," said Eads, 16, who aspires to become a physician. "I love doing research and I've always loved science."

Ead's other involvements including having volunteered assisting prenatal patients at Stony Brook University Hospital, teaching religion weekly to fourth-graders at St. John Nepomucene Roman Catholic Church in Bohemia, and being a member of the National Society of High School Scholars.

She also serves as her junior class president, is a member of her school's Principal's Leadership Conference, and is involved in her school's Science Olympiad team and the National, Social Studies and World Language honor societies.

Headshot of Newsday employee Michael Ebert on June
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

