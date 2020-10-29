Concerns over COVID-19 cases spark Connetquot High teachers to call out

Seven positive COVID-19 cases at Connetquot High School among students, a teacher and staff members last week triggered up to 45 teachers to call out in one day, citing concerns about the district’s handling of the virus, officials said.

Thirty-eight teachers called out Oct. 22 and 45 teachers called out Oct. 23, Superintendent Lynda Adams said in an email, adding that the absences had a "direct impact on the school’s daily operations."

This week, teacher absences have been far fewer, with 18 on Monday, 16 on Tuesday and 18 again on Wednesday, Adams said.

Anthony Felicio, president of the 640-member Connetquot Teachers Association, said teachers were feeling uneasy about being in the building after the positive cases emerged last week. Teachers weren’t pleased, he said, with the district’s choice to keep the school open, despite positive cases sprouting up within one day of each other.

A high school student tested positive for the virus on Oct. 18, two other students tested positive Oct. 19, a teacher tested positive on Oct. 20, and another student tested positive on Oct. 21, according to district emails. There also were two staff members who don’t have daily contact with students who tested positive on Oct. 21, district emails showed.

"People don’t feel secure, they feel unsafe," Felicio said of the high school teachers and staff. "Shut the school down for two or three days and give people a sense of confidence that you care about their health and safety by disinfecting the entire building."

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The district kept the school open upon recommendation from the Suffolk County Health Department, Adams said.

"We followed the SCDHS investigation protocol, which involves gathering much information, including our safety protocols, room sizes, mask breaks, proximate and/or close contact tracing and other information that allows their experts to make informed decisions," she said. "Thankfully, with the exception of the staffer who tested positive who is isolating, SCDHS determined no others needed to be quarantined and the school is safe to remain open. The district moved forward with this recommendation and continued with school being open."

Adams said the absences were "beyond the control of the administration" and not a result of quarantine directives from local health officials.

The district did not have enough substitutes on hand to cover each class, Adams said. There’s been a reported shortage of substitute teachers on Long Island, especially amid the pandemic.

"While the district understands and prepares for the days which select staff are unable to report on occasion, the level of absenteeism was at an unparalleled level and certainly caused a significant disruption to the learning process for our students," Adams said.

Some classrooms had coverage from a different Connetquot High School teacher, while others had an administrator watch them, she said. Still, a few classes without any coverage had to get placed together in a large enough space to appropriately socially distance "because we could not find individual coverage," Adams said.

The district says it follows protocols and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state Department of Health and Suffolk's health department. In total, since the start of the school year, there have been 13 positive cases among students, two positive cases among teachers and three positive cases among teaching assistants, according to the district.

Students all face one way in the classrooms, socially distance, follow mask protocols and use three-sided barriers at their desks, Adams said. Teachers also have a mobile clear barrier to teach behind, she added. Students in the elementary schools follow a daily in-person learning model, while those in the middle and high schools follow a hybrid model, according to the district's reopening plan.

"The district continues to go above and beyond to keep Connetquot students and staff members safe and will continue to do so moving forward," Adams said.

Felicio previously argued that teachers at Oakdale-Bohemia Middle School should have been told to quarantine after being in close contact with a student who tested positive. He says closing the district buildings for disinfection after a positive case would appease teachers.

"If the district would go virtual for a couple days after a confirmed positive case, you would not see teachers that are this fearful," Felicio said. "We’re not looking to cause chaos. We’re looking for common-sense approaches for teachers who currently feel their building is unsafe.

"They’re going to stay home for as long as they can until they feel safe," he added.

Daniel Haughie of Ronkonkoma has one student who attends the high school. He said he was concerned about students losing out on their education with so many teacher absences.

"This causes direct harm to the students," Haughie said. "What type of messaging is it giving students that it’s OK to not show up? They’re starting to ask, ‘Why should I go if the teachers don’t show up?’ "

Haughie also accuses union leadership of organizing the teachers to call out on those two days last week.

But Felicio said it was not a directive from union leadership.

"Absolutely not an organized effort," Felicio said. "People are just sick, literally, and tired mentally, and physically exhausted."