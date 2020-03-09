Plainview-Old Bethpage closing Tuesday due to staff member with coronavirus

The Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District is canceling classes on Tuesday because a staff member has a confirmed case of the coronavirus, district superintendent Lorna Lewis said in a Monday afternoon email to the community.

"We have just been notified by a staff member who has a confirmed case of the Coronavirus," Lewis said. "We have contacted the Department of Health for guidance and are awaiting direction. As a precautionary measure, we will be closing all schools tomorrow, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Once we have further information from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Department of Health, we will update you by 1:00 PM tomorrow. Buildings will be thoroughly cleaned as we await further direction."

The Shoreham-Wading River Central School District will reopen Tuesday after canceling classes on Monday due to a potential case of coronavirus involving a high school staff member's spouse, the district said.

"Please note that it was … confirmed by the Department of Health that no individual in our district has tested positive for the coronavirus as of this writing," superintendent Gerard W. Poole said in a late afternoon message on the district's website. "While the situation today developed, please be assured that the district worked internally to take several proactive steps to further our past efforts. We once again completed a thorough and deep cleaning of all surfaces in our schools and our buses went through a deep disinfecting process."

Suffolk County officials said there remains one confirmed Suffolk County case, a 42-year-old Greenport resident and employee of the Greenport Harbor Brewing Company with no connection to the Shoreham-Wading River district.

At Shoreham-Wading River High School, many students were already inside the building when they were suddenly summoned over the loudspeaker to report to the auditorium.

There, school officials told them they would be going home, students said. Those who drove to school could drive themselves home; the rest were put on buses.

Giulianna McCarthy, 14, a ninth- grader at the school, said she was still at home getting ready because she was late, when she received a message from a friend at the school.

“Oh my God, we’re being held in quarantine in the auditorium,” McCarthy said the friend texted her. “And I was like, ‘What?’ And she’s like, ‘We’re all going home now.’”

School officials have not indicated the students were quarantined, but apparently were brought together to receive the news and then were sent home.

McCarthy said she was surprised by the announcement.

“I didn’t think school was going to get like canceled but I guess they are doing the right thing canceling it, “she said. “I’m a little worried, but not really.”

She said she expected to spend the day doing schoolwork. She said she will probably also try to encourage her younger, seventh-grade sister to do her work.

Some local residents expressed dismay over the schools being closed.

“It’s heartbreaking, “ said Lisa Dawes, 52, whose two sons recently graduated from Shoreham Wading River High School.

She was at a local supermarket Monday morning stocking up on supplies, because she now fears a widespread China-like lockdown here. She has been worried about it for days, but the school closing — along with the stock market cratering on Monday morning — was the final straw, she said.

“I think we are probably going to be quarantined," she said. “I don’t want to feed into the hype but I want to be prepared. I have to protect my family at all costs.”

Another resident questioned how the school district handled the situation.

“They had all weekend” to disinfect the school, said Jim Cresser, 57. “Why did they wait until they got to school today to send them home? It doesn’t make sense. “

He and his wife spent part of the morning discussing the shutdown, and wondering, “Are they cleaning the school properly?” he said.

Also Monday, Mattituck-Cutchogue Union Free School District superintendent Jill M. Gierasch sent a letter to families noting that an employee of the district works weekends at the Greenport Harbor Brewing Company but had no direct contact with the man who tested positive for coronavirus when they last worked the same shift 11 days ago.

"Our employee has NO signs of illness," Gierasch wrote. "However, as a precautionary measure, we have assigned this person to home to be checked by their physician and self-quarantine until they are deemed unaffected."

The district is "wiping down all classrooms, large spaces, doorknobs, light switches, keyboards, bus seats" daily, she added.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, in providing the latest update on the virus, said the state will implement a new policy that calls for any school where someone tests positive to be closed for 24 hours so health officials can assess the local situation.

Hofstra University officials announced late Sunday night that all campus classes have been canceled for the week after a student who attended an event with someone infected with the coronavirus then reported developing flu-like symptoms.

“On Sunday, March 8, a student contacted the Student Health and Counseling Center reporting flu-like symptoms, after attending a conference where an attendee has tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The student is being tested, and is in isolation. In keeping with current state Department of Health directives, six individuals who have been in close contact with this student have also been asked to self-isolate pending the student’s test results,” read the statement.

Columbia University has also suspended classes, it announced Sunday. In a letter from Columbia's president Lee C. Bollinger, posted on the university's website, he says classes are suspended Monday and Tuesday "because a member of our community has been quarantined as a result of exposure to the Coronavirus (COVID-19)."

Fordham University is suspending all face-to-face classes across its campuses until further notice, it said in a community update. Classes will be taught online beginning Wednesday.

Yeshiva University has suspended classes on its undergraduate Beren and Wilf campuses through Monday, March 16, as a precautionary measure. An adjunct professor who hadn't been on campus for three weeks tested positive for coronavirus, the school's president Ari Berman said in a note to the community. This is in addition to the undergraduate student who tested positive last week, according to the university.

With Lisa L. Colangelo, Vera Chinese, Yancey Roy and Joie Tyrrell