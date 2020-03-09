Shoreham-Wading River cancels school districtwide over coronavirus concerns  

The Shoreham-Wading River Central School District has canceled classes on Monday due to a potential case of coronavirus involving a high school staff member's spouse, the district said in a statement.

"The Shoreham-Wading River School District is closed today due to a potential suspected case of coronavirus with a high school staff member’s spouse," a district spokeswoman said. "The district has been in contact with the Suffolk County Department of Health and while we await confirmation and guidance from them we have decided to cancel classes at all schools today out of an abundance of caution."

A robocall to parents from superintendent Gerard W. Poole earlier in the morning had said the spouse had been diagnosed with coronavirus, but Suffolk County officials said there remains one confirmed Suffolk County case and it is not related to the Shoreham-Wading River district.

At Shoreham Wading River High School, many students were already inside the building when they were suddenly summoned over the loudspeaker to report to the auditorium.

There, school officials told them they would be going home, students said. Those who drove to school could drive themselves home; the rest were put on buses.

Giulianna McCarthy, 14, a 9th grader at the school, said she was still at home getting ready because she was late, when she received a message from a friend at the school.

“Oh my God, we’re being held in quarantine in the auditorium,” McCarthy said the friend texted her. “And I was like, ‘What?’ And she’s like, ‘We’re all going home now.’”

School officials have not indicated the students were quarantined, but apparently were brought together to receive the news and then were sent home.

McCarthy said she was surprised by the announcement.

“I didn’t think school was going to get like canceled but I guess they are doing the right thing canceling it, “she said. “I’m a little worried, but not really.”

She said she expected to spend the day doing schoolwork that her teachers will probably send out. She said she will probably also try to encourage her younger, seventh grade sister to do her work.

Hofstra University officials announced late Sunday night that all campus classes have been canceled for the week after a student who attended an event with someone infected with the coronavirus then reported developing flu-like symptoms.

“On Sunday, March 8, a student contacted the Student Health and Counseling Center reporting flu-like symptoms, after attending a conference where an attendee has tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The student is being tested, and is in isolation. In keeping with current state Department of Health directives, six individuals who have been in close contact with this student have also been asked to self-isolate pending the student’s test results,” read the statement.

Columbia University has also suspended classes, it announced Sunday. In a letter from Columbia's president Lee C. Bollinger, posted on the university's website, he says classes are suspended Monday and Tuesday "because a member of our community has been quarantined as a result of exposure to the Coronavirus (COVID-19)."

With Lisa L. Colangelo and Joie Tyrrell