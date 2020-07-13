TODAY'S PAPER
Schools can reopen if infection level is 5% or lower, Cuomo says

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said for schools to open in September that region must be in phase IV and the daily infection rate remains below 5% using a 14 day average.  Credit: NY Governor's Office

By Bart Jones and John Hildebrand bart.jones@newsday.com, john.hildebrand@newsday.com
Schools in New York State can reopen in September if the coronavirus infection level is 5% or lower in their region by the first week in August, but will be closed if the level rises to 9% or greater before the day school opens, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday.

Under the guidelines announced by Cuomo, schools on Long Island and throughout the state would be allowed to open given current conditions, with the infection level statewide Sunday at 1.08%. Long Island’s rate was 1.5%.

The region where a school is located must be in Phase 4, the last phase, of reopening.

An initial decision on whether schools can open will be announced the week of Aug. 1, Cuomo said.

A stringent set of regulations will be in place for schools, including face masks when social distancing is not possible, regular disinfection of schools, screening of students and contact tracing for anyone who gets infected with COVID-19.

The regulations call for six feet of separation between students and instruct schools to use gyms and other community spaces to expand available classroom space for in-person instruction.

Cuomo said schools will open only if it is safe, and pledged that state’s children will not be used as “guinea pigs."

Check back for updates on this developing story.

