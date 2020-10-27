TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Morning
SEARCH
55° Good Morning
Long IslandEducation

SUNY students must be COVID-19 tested before Thanksgiving break, officials say

The policy applying to students at Stony Brook

The policy applying to students at Stony Brook and all other SUNY campuses is geared toward reducing community spread, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

By Catherine Carrera catherine.carrera@newsday.com
Print

State University of New York students using on-campus facilities will be required to test negative for COVID-19 within 10 days before they leave campus to head back home for Thanksgiving break, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said Tuesday.

"By requiring all students to test negative before leaving, we are implementing a smart, sensible policy that protects students' families and hometown communities and drastically reduces the chances of COVID-19 community spread," Malatras said.

Students will be completing the rest of the fall semester remotely, according to a release sent by Malatras.

Campuses must develop schedules that conduct the test as close to a student's departure date as possible, he added. That means SUNY's 64 colleges and universities will test about 140,000 students over a 10-day period preceding Thanksgiving break, he said.

Colleges and universities have until Nov. 5 to submit a plan to test all of their on-campus students within that 10-day window, the release stated.

By Catherine Carrera catherine.carrera@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Voters at the polls on the first day 12 ways to get live election results, latest news from Newsday
Marisa Florio, of Middle Island, said a clinical 'I shouldn't be here': She skipped cancer surgery to try a clinical trial instead
Long Islanders cast their ballots at voting stations in Elmont, Garden LI residents turn out by the thousands, wait for hours to cast early votes
American Venice Civic Association members John Frevola, left, Town looks to seize neglected beachfront property
Autumn swans and kayakers take to Stump Pond Forecast: Cloudy skies to dominate until Halloween 
The U.S. Capitol in Washington on Monday. Battle for Senate hinges on handful of races
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search