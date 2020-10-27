State University of New York students using on-campus facilities will be required to test negative for COVID-19 within 10 days before they leave campus to head back home for Thanksgiving break, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said Tuesday.

"By requiring all students to test negative before leaving, we are implementing a smart, sensible policy that protects students' families and hometown communities and drastically reduces the chances of COVID-19 community spread," Malatras said.

Students will be completing the rest of the fall semester remotely, according to a release sent by Malatras.

Campuses must develop schedules that conduct the test as close to a student's departure date as possible, he added. That means SUNY's 64 colleges and universities will test about 140,000 students over a 10-day period preceding Thanksgiving break, he said.

Colleges and universities have until Nov. 5 to submit a plan to test all of their on-campus students within that 10-day window, the release stated.