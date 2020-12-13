School costs related to COVID-19 are expected to exceed more than $105.5 million for 2020-21 on Long Island, with districts spending upward of $31 million on technology and hiring more than 5,000 staffers, a survey found.

The survey, conducted in October by the Long Island Education Coalition, also broke down expenses based on the wealth of school districts, finding that low-wealth systems — those among the largest in enrollment — are spending more ($42.6 million) compared with high-wealth districts ($10.7 million) for coronavirus expenses.

Drawing responses from 62 school districts representing more than 230,000 students across Nassau and Suffolk counties, the annual budget survey covered what districts already have spent and what they anticipate spending this school year, said Julie Lutz, author of the survey and legislative chair of the Suffolk County School Superintendents Association.

Total COVID-19 expenses will come in much higher, Lutz said, considering that only half the Island's 124 school districts responded.

"Every district did what they could, depending on their buildings, their setup, their enrollment," said Lutz, who is also chief operating officer of Eastern Suffolk BOCES. "Research has shown that schools are the best place for students both academically and social-emotionally. Districts worked hard to develop plans to bring students and staff back safely."

In addition, the survey asked districts about the impact a proposed 20% state aid cut would have on local education and found that such a cut would mean more than $372 million less for schools. That could result in the loss of staff and programs, hitting low-wealth districts particularly hard, with a cut of $244 million, according to the survey.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Lutz said the data was being shared with elected officials. The Long Island Coalition represents school boards, School Business Officials, PTA leaders, superintendents, BOCES and representatives of the New York State United Teachers.

The survey found that of the more than 5,100 positions added during the pandemic, more than half were teachers. The number also included more than 1,100 aides and assistants, as well as additional custodial, nursing staff and mental health support professionals. Staffing made up about 34% of the overall costs.

The Middle Country school district in Suffolk has added 45 positions and spent more than $5.2 million on COVID-19, Superintendent Roberta Gerold said.

"We are paying for them as best we can," said Gerold, whose district of about 9,200 students is considered mid-low wealth and relies heavily on state aid. She said the school system has used some savings designated for activities canceled due to the pandemic, but also is dipping into its fund balance and reserves.

"We are starting to pay vendors a little slower than we normally would, and we are managing week by week in terms of our budget," she said. "What I am hoping for is we get state aid. I don’t think we are going to get an increase, but hoping we get the state aid we expected when we made this year's budget."

A 20% cut in state aid would devastate the district, meaning $18 million less, coupled with the COVID-19 costs, would represent about a 10% loss in the annual budget, Gerold said.

Gerold hopes to recoup the COVID-19 costs. The district has applied for Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster relief, but that program does not cover all costs. In Middle Country's case, that's about $253,000 out of the $5.2 million.

The survey did not address how districts have been paying for the additional expenses. However, two state groups — the Association of School Business Officials of New York and New York State School Boards Association — conducted a statewide survey earlier this school year and found that districts have tapped into their reserves and shifted funds from other budgets to cover the costs.

Many education officials are hopeful the new costs will be reimbursed from a federal stimulus package being negotiated in Congress. Included in a proposal from a bipartisan group of senators is $82 billion in aid for schools and colleges.

Joseph Dragone, a member of the Long Island Education Coalition and a representative of Nassau School Business Officials, said the expenses should be covered by federal or state governments — "not from the local property taxpayer."

"Every dollar we spend on COVID is a dollar less that we have to spend on our core mission, the education of children," said Dragone, who also serves as assistant superintendent for business and administration in Roslyn, which answered the survey.