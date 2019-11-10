Veterans could soon apply to New York state colleges without having to pay application fees, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Sunday, ahead of the national holiday celebrating veterans.

State University of New York and City University of New York officials are considering waiving application fees for veterans and their spouses at all state-operated campuses, officials said Sunday.

"Waiving the SUNY and CUNY application fees for veterans and their spouses will help these brave men and women and their families take the next steps in adapting back to civilian life and will help ensure they have the tools they need to succeed,” Cuomo said in a news release.

The boards of trustees at both systems will consider resolutions to waive those fees at their next meetings, which are Nov. 19 and 20 for SUNY and Dec. 16 for CUNY, officials said. Application fees range from $50 to $65.

“The least we can do for our servicemen and women who have served valiantly is to assist in any way possible with their education ambitions to study, learn and advance their lives,” SUNY Chancellor Kristina M. Johnson said.

SUNY has 64 campuses, according to its website. CUNY has 25 campuses across New York City, including seven community colleges.

Also in honor of Veterans Day on Monday, state officials will light several landmark structures — including One World Trade Center and the Kosciuszko Bridge — red, white and blue, officials said.