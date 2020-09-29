TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Education

Cyberattack hit Lindenhurst schools, superintendent says

By Jesse Coburn jesse.coburn@newsday.com @jesse_coburn
A cyberattack hit Lindenhurst schools last week, disrupting the district's internet service just as students were settling into their first month of remote learning.

In an email to parents Monday night, Lindenhurst Superintendent Daniel E. Giordano blamed the "intermittent internet outages" on a Distributed Denial of Service strike, which floods a web server with traffic to effectively cripple it.

Such attacks "are not uncommon among businesses and government organizations and are intended to cause disruption as opposed to obtaining information," Giordano wrote. "It is important to note that absolutely no personal data was breached in the process."

The district has reported the incident to the Suffolk County Police Department, which in turn will report it to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Giordano wrote.

District spokeswoman Deirdre Gilligan did not immediately respond Tuesday to questions about the incident.

Lindenhurst is not the first Long Island school district to face such online hostilities. Rockville Centre last year paid hackers $88,000 after a ransomware virus locked the district's computer files. The expense was covered by insurance.

The Mineola and Lynbrook school districts also have faced cyberattacks.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Jesse Coburn covers transportation and education. He's worked at Newsday since 2016.

