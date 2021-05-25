Farmingdale State College will rename its student activities center after Long Island community activist and civil rights pioneer Delores Y. Quintyne, the SUNY school announced Tuesday.

Conklin Hall will become Delores Y. Quintyne Hall at a June 15 ceremony on the Farmingdale campus, officials said.

"I am humbled by this recognition. I am proud and grateful because this recognition demonstrates that my life's work has made an impact," Quintyne said. "I have tried to work hard so that others might thrive and excel. As the great John Lewis said, ‘Get in good trouble’, which is what I did. I'm truly blessed and honored."

Quintyne, a resident of Amityville for almost 60 years, worked to bring attention to — and ultimately improve — deplorable living conditions of migrant workers at Long Island duck farms.

Quintyne and her husband Irwin founded the Suffolk County Congress of Racial Equality. She is a former chairwoman of the organization. Quintyne was also instrumental in locating a new Babylon Town Hall annex in North Amityville, part of a 40-year effort to revitalize the neighborhood. The annex, which houses the town’s Department of Human Services, is named for her husband, who died in 2004.

Quintyne received numerous awards and honors, including the Town of Babylon Trailblazer for Civil Rights Award and the Harriet Tubman Humanitarian Achievement Award.

"Her legacy should never be forgotten," Farmingdale State College president John Nader said. "The college is honored to recognize Ms. Quintyne for her tireless and effective advocacy for equality and justice."