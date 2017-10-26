The Southampton Intermediate School gymnasium has closed temporarily to allow for a cleanup after small concentrations of lead were discovered in surface dust, according to school officials.

The work is expected to be completed by Sunday evening and, while the gym is closed, all physical education classes and athletic practices and competitions will be held elsewhere, according to a message on the website from Southampton schools Superintendent Nicholas Dyno, posted Wednesday.

The message said the lead was discovered during routine maintenance of the gym, but the school’s environmental consultants, EnviroScience, found no danger to students or staff, as the lead is not airborne.

“However, the health, safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority, and the Board of Education and district administration have made the decision to close the intermediate school gymnasium and locker rooms effective immediately and begin a thorough cleanup,” the notice said.

The district has contracted Branch Services, an environmental services remediation company, to perform a thorough cleanup and retesting, the notice added.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

In accordance with Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards, “the accumulated surface dust will be thoroughly cleaned off all elevated gymnasium structural steel rafters, I-beams, bar joists, trusses, elevated equipment and windowsills,” the notice said.

As an extra precaution, the district will also perform additional testing of surfaces throughout the intermediate school, according to the notice.