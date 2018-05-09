East Hampton school district

VOTING

1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the district office building, 4 Long Lane in East Hampton.

THE BUDGET

The district proposed a budget of $69,846,198 for 2018-19, a 2.25 percent increase from the current $68,306,098. The tax levy would increase 1.92 percent from $49,877,575 to $50,834,357.

This increase is equal to the district’s 1.92 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote will be required to approve the budget.

School taxes on the average single-family home would increase by 1.63 percent from $52.83 per $1,000 of assessed value to $53.69.

The proposed budget includes average teacher salary increases of 0.75 percent. The plan calls for the hiring of one new middle school/high school earth science teacher and the creation of a pre-K program.

A proposition asks voters to approve an $8.9 million bond to purchase land and a construct a new transportation facility.

DISTRICT WEBSITE

easthamptonschools.org

CANDIDATES

Incumbent Christina DeSanti and candidates Jeffrey Erickson and Sarah Minardi are running for two at-large seats. Terms are three years.

Christina DeSanti

Background: DeSanti, 47, who has lived in the district for 15 years, has served on the school board since 2012 and as vice president since 2014. Her two sons attend East Hampton High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Ithaca College, is self-employed and works as a caterer.

Issues: School safety, student wellness and mental health and a renewed focus on vocational education are some of most important district issues for DeSanti, she said.

“We have had great success on the ‘college ready’ part of education and need to focus now on making our students ‘career ready,’ ” she said.

She said the district is working on adding courses in heating and ventilation system, hospitality management and early education. She would like to see courses on welding, automotive and small engine repair. She also noted the district is looking to hire a third full-time school resource officers so all three of the district’s building would be staffed.

Jeffrey Erickson

Background: Erickson, 50, is an East Hampton Village Police Department sergeant who has lived in the district for 19 years. His wife is a physical education teacher at the district’s John M. Marshall Elementary School and his daughter is an eighth-grader in the district. He earned a bachelor’s degree in technology education from SUNY Oswego. He is an Eagle Scout and a past president of the East Hampton Village Police Benevolent Association.

Issues:

For Erickson, the top issue is school safety. His background as a police officer and a former Drug Abuse Resistance Education instructor in schools make him a good fit for the role, he said. “More school security at after school events is desperately needed,” he said.

Sarah Minardi

Background: Minardi, 38 is a real estate and lifelong district resident. An East Hampton High School graduate, she earned a bachelor’s degree of fine arts from Middlebury College. She is a member of the Ladies Village Improvement Society of East Hampton and chair of its scholarship committee. She has a son who is a kindergartner in the district and a 3-year-old daughter.

Issues: Minardi did not cite specific issues, but said she felt wants to be involved in the district now that her son is in kindergarten.

“If I can come to the board and provide positive camaraderie and effective problem solving through reason and example, that is my goal,” she said. Minardi said providing a well-rounded education and supporting the district’s teachers is important, “so that East Hampton’s future generations can make positive changes within our hometown and in the world around them.”