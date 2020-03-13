East Islip student helps Make-A-Wish

An East Islip High School student helped make the holidays a little brighter for children with critical illnesses.

Kaylee Norton, a freshman, collected 1,688 letters to Santa as part of Macy's "Believe" letter-writing campaign. For each letter, Macy's donated $1 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, up to $1 million.

Norton said she was inspired to collect the letters because the foundation previously granted wishes for her older brothers Kyle and Ryan, who have atypical cystic fibrosis. The two-week collection was open to students and staff in the six schools within the East Islip School District, she said.

"I just felt the need to give back to the foundation, because they have helped my family," said Norton, 14, who was honored for her efforts at the district's Board of Education meeting Feb. 13. "I felt like it was something I needed to do."

Norton's other volunteer efforts have included participating in her family's annual holiday toy drive, which resulted in about 4,000 toys over the past five years going to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. In addition, she has worked in the soup kitchen at St. Anne's Roman Catholic Church in Brentwood.

Norton is also a member of her school's stage crew, choir and Drama Club.

"She's a fantastic young lady who I think is going to change the world," East Islip Superintendent John Dolan said.