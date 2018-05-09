TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Afternoon
64° Good Afternoon
Long IslandEducation

East Islip school district

By Joie Tyrrell joie.tyrrell@newsday.com @JoieTyrrell
Print

VOTING

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Early Childhood Center, 1 Craig B. Gariepy Ave. in Islip Terrace.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $117,081,377 budget for 2018-19, a 1.8 percent increase from the current $115,015,282. The tax levy would increase 0.7 percent, from $70,843,872 to $71,339,779.

The increase is within the district’s tax-cap limit of 3.42 percent, so a simple majority would approve the budget.

School taxes on an average single-family home would rise 0.68 percent, from $7,626 to $7,678.

The proposed budget calls for teachers to get a 1.5 percent contractual raise. There would be a freeze on step increases.

Voters will be asked to authorize a school improvement program totaling $59,996,334 for facility upgrades throughout the district. That would be funded with a bond issue of $57,996,334 and $2 million in capital reserve funds. The impact is projected to be tax-neutral, as the new debt would take the place of retiring debt, the district said.

District website:

eischools.org

THE CANDIDATES

Two positions are open in the by-seat election. Incumbents Jessica Carney and Philip Montuori Sr. are running unopposed. Terms are three years.

Headshot

Joie Tyrrell is a Long Island native and covers education for Newsday, where she has worked for nearly 20 years.

Latest Long Island News

Convicted robber Shane Cashmore told the judge at Serial robber: ‘I am a person that failed’
Skies will be partly sunny and the temperature Weather: Mostly sunny today with highs near 70s
Metropolitan Transportation Authority police respond to the Long Man found dead on railroad platform, LIRR says
U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein at the US deputy AG: Justice Dept. confirmations too slow
Girl Scouts earn their Bronze Award
Joseph Arcuri was arrested by a Suffolk canine Cops: Knifepoint robber arrested in Blue Point