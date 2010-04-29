East Islip teachers give up raises for 18 months

East Islip teachers have given up raises for 18 months as part of a new three-year contract that will save the district an estimated $3.6 million, according to school board president Kim Phillips. In addition, district officials say two high school music teachers whose threatened layoffs had sparked student protests will be retained.

The new contract provides no negotiated raise for the 2010-11 school year, a 1.95 percent raise in the middle of 2011-12, 1 percent in July 2012 and 1.5 percent in February 2013. Teachers also will get scheduled annual "step" increases averaging 2 percent to 3 percent in 2010-11, and delayed steps at the end of each of the next two years.

Contract concessions also have been announced this year in Brentwood, Half Hollow Hills, Port Washington, Roslyn, Sayville and Three Village. Elwood and William Floyd teachers agreed to concessions last year.