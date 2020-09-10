W.T. Clarke High School student tests positive for coronavirus, superintendent says

A student at W.T. Clarke High School in the East Meadow school district has tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Kenneth Card said in a letter to the school community Thursday.

Card said the positive case was “self-reported” and “based on a rapid test,” which tends to have a “high percentage of false positives.”

The district, which reopened its nine schools for hybrid learning Tuesday, is working with the Nassau Health Department to determine if it is a confirmed case, Card said.

School officials closed off any areas of the building, which is located in Westbury, that the student used and disinfected those spaces, he said.

Individuals who had direct contact with the student without following safety protocols, such as social distancing or wearing a mask, are required to quarantine, Card wrote.

“If this case is confirmed, the individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed to return to school for at least 14 days or after a negative test result has been provided to the district,” Card said.

At least seven other districts across Long Island have reported positive cases of staff or students in the days leading up to schools reopening and the days since the first day back: Bellmore-Merrick, Carle Place, Islip, Riverhead, Sewanhaka, Smithtown and Southold.

East Meadow district students at the middle and high school levels are assigned to group A or B for hybrid learning. In-person instruction for Group A is on Mondays and Tuesdays, and for Group B on Thursdays and Fridays. All students have half-day of remote learning on Wednesdays.

Students in grades 3-5 are following a similar hybrid schedule until Oct. 5, when the district anticipates a full return to school for those grades. Meanwhile, kindergartners, first- and second-graders are reporting to school five days a week.

“Based on the current science, we treat all positive COVID-19 tests — whether they were rapid or through a laboratory — as real," said Jordan Carmon, a spokesperson for Nassau County Executive Laura Curran. "The county has made clear that health and safety protocols must be followed following any positive test. The East Meadow school district appropriately communicated with the NCDOH and took the proper actions regarding this confirmed case. “