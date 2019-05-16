BUDGET

SPENDING $28,858,591, a 3.06 percent increase from the current $28,001,605.

TAX LEVY 3.3 percent increase, from $20,466,494 to $21,141,951. This is equal to the district’s 3.3 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes a 4 percent salary increase and an average step of increase of 1.5 percent. No changes in programs are planned.

PROPOSITIONS

Proposition 2 designates the high schools of the following school districts as receiving high schools for the residents of East Moriches Union Free School District for up to five years beginning July 1, 2019 and ending on June 30, 2024 for the grades set forth after each high school: Center Moriches, grades 9-12; Eastport South-Manor, grades 9-12; Westhampton Beach, grades 9-12.

WHEN | WHERE

1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at East Moriches Elementary School. www.emoschools.org

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

CANDIDATES

Gene Klein and incumbents Jennifer Burke and Lori Pagano are running for two at-large seats. Terms are three years.

Jennifer Burke

BACKGROUND Burke, 45, has lived in the district for 17 years and has served on the board since 2016. She earned her bachelor’s degree, master’s degree and school district administrator certificate at Stony Brook University. She is chairwoman of the English as a New Language Department in the Rocky Point district and is active in the Rocky Point and East Moriches PTAs. She has two children that attend district schools.

KEY ISSUE "The most important issue facing our district is the change in administration. Our superintendent is retiring and we will be hiring a new superintendent. I want to be part of that process."

Gene Klein

BACKGROUND Klein, 43, has lived in the district for 11 years, works as a plumber and a owns a local plumbing company. President of Center Moriches PAL football. He has four children in the district.

KEY ISSUE "I'm running for a few reasons — more transparency between the school and the residents. " He also would like to have longer lunch and recess times for students.

Lori M. Pagano

BACKGROUND Pagano, 57, has lived in the district for 19 years and is a retired CPA. She has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from LIU Post. Her son attended East Moriches through eighth grade and graduated from Westhampton Beach High School. She has served on the board for 10 years.

KEY ISSUE She said her top priority is the budget — "controlling expenses while providing quality programs."