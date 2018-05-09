East Moriches school district
VOTING
1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at East Moriches Elementary School.
THE BUDGET
The district proposes a $28,001,605 budget for 2018-19, a 2.24 percent increase from the current $27,387,799. The tax levy would rise 2.56 percent, from $19,954,994 to $20,466,494.
This increase is equal to the district’s tax-cap limit of 2.56 percent, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.
School taxes on an average single-family home would increase by 2.25 percent, from $10,580 to $10,818.
The proposed budget calls for teachers to get a 4 percent step increase. The district is in contract negotiations.
Voters will consider a proposition that is put forward to the community each year, to designate three high schools where high school students will be sent.
District website:
emoschools.org
THE CANDIDATES
Incumbent Lisa Pesce and candidate Greg Menegio are running unopposed for two at-large seats. Incumbent Joann Lapinski is not running for re-election. Terms are three years.
