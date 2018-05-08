East Quogue school district

VOTING

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the East Quogue gymnasium.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $25,108,016 budget for 2018-19, a 3.04 percent increase from the current $24,366,274. The local tax levy would rise 2.59 percent, from $22,207,785 to $22,782,815.

The district applied $20,306 in state financial aid to lower the tax levy within the district’s allowable amount of $22,803,121 under the tax cap, so a simple majority is required to approve the budget.

School taxes on the average single-family home would decrease 3.02 percent, from $5,748 to $5,575.

The proposed budget includes a 0.75 percent contractual increase for teachers. It also includes funding for three teachers — reading, foreign language and library media — as well as an assistant principal, a new security guard and a custodian.

Voters will consider propositions to establish a 10-year capital reserve fund of up to $450,000 for facilities improvements that include renovations to classrooms, as well as the auditorium, gym, cafeteria, library and multimedia center; and a transportation proposition to extend bus service to all kindergarten pupils and to reduce the walker limit for students in grades 1-6 from 1 mile to a half-mile, at the cost of $60,000 for the coming year.

District website:

eastquogue.k12.ny.us

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbent Christopher Hudson is running unopposed for one at-large seat. The term is three years.