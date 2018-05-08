VOTING

6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the East Rockaway School District offices, 443 Ocean Ave.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a budget of $39,422,943 for 2018-19, a 3 percent increase from the current $38,274,432. The tax levy would increase by 2.32 percent, from $29,126,399 to $29,802,571.

The increase is equal to the district’s 2.32 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority would approve the budget.

School taxes on the average single-family home would increase by 2.32 percent, from $7,896 to $8,079.

The proposed budget includes adding four new staff members, restoring summer school and adding four new clubs. It includes a 1 percent contract raise for teachers and a 1.85 percent step increase.

There are also three propositions on the ballot.

One asks voters to approve spending up to $200,000 from district capital reserve funds for window replacements at Rhame Avenue School and districtwide security enhancements and interior upgrades and renovations.

Another proposition asks voters to approve spending up to $200,000 from district capital reserve funds for districtwide purchases and/or replacement of some technology and telecommunications equipment and software.

The third proposition asks voters to approve increasing the Capital Reserve Fund for Building Improvements and Repairs by $7 million by eliminating the maximum funding allocation without changing the fund’s purpose or sources of funding, which shall remain as previously authorized by district voters.

District website:

eastrockawayschools.org

THE CANDIDATES

Theresa Devlin and Dominick Vulpis are running for the seat of John Giannotti, Jr., who is not seeking re-election.

Theresa Devlin

BACKGROUND: Devlin, 54, is an administrator for assistance to the elderly in Lynbrook and is a foster parent in East Rockaway. She has lived in East Rockaway for 20 years and has served as the director of the East Rockaway Education Foundation and in various PTA positions. She is an active Nassau County foster parent.

Her four children have attended East Rockaway schools, ranging in age from kindergarten to college.

ISSUES: Devlin said the school district needs a longterm plan to keep financially solvent amid unfunded state mandates. She said the district is headed in a good direction with a high graduation rate, but needs to figure out how to replace or improve state assessment testing with an accurate read of how well students are doing. She said she would continue to improve technology and would like to reform Common Core.

Dominick Vulpis

BACKGROUND: Vulpis, 61, is the assistant executive director of Section VIII Athletics for Nassau BOCES. He has lived in the district for 15 years and worked as a teacher and athletic director for the East Rockaway School District from 1995 to 2017. He has served on the New York Public High School Athletic Association and as treasurer for the Council of Administrators. His four grown children have graduated from East Rockaway schools.

ISSUES: Vulpis said he will work to continue the district’s commitment to a five-year strategic plan to focus on achievement, opportunity, innovation and connection. He said he is running after retiring last year from a 22-year career with the district. He said he will work to expand transparency for taxpayers. He wants to establish programs, he said to connect community members through technology for Board of Education meetings. He plans to improve online learning and combined services with other districts.