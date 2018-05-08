East Williston school district

VOTING

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at The Wheatley School in Old Westbury.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $60,007,038 budget for 2018-19, a 2.94 percent increase from the current $58,290,375. The tax levy would increase 2.48 percent, from $52,955,796 to $54,268,930.

This increase is within the district’s tax-cap limit of 4.22 percent, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.

The district did not provide information about the increase of school taxes on the average single-family home, stating that the information was not available.

The proposed budget includes step increases for teachers and would cut one clerical position, three teacher assistants, one administrative position and a half-time reading teacher. It also would add one teacher.

District website:

ewsdonline.org

THE CANDIDATES

Two positions are open in the by-seat election. Incumbents Robert V. Fallarino and Leonard Hirsch are running unopposed. Terms are three years.