TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Evening
53° Good Evening
Long IslandEducation

East Williston school district

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
Print

VOTING

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at The Wheatley School in Old Westbury.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $60,007,038 budget for 2018-19, a 2.94 percent increase from the current $58,290,375. The tax levy would increase 2.48 percent, from $52,955,796 to $54,268,930.

This increase is within the district’s tax-cap limit of 4.22 percent, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.

The district did not provide information about the increase of school taxes on the average single-family home, stating that the information was not available.

The proposed budget includes step increases for teachers and would cut one clerical position, three teacher assistants, one administrative position and a half-time reading teacher. It also would add one teacher.

District website:

ewsdonline.org

THE CANDIDATES

Two positions are open in the by-seat election. Incumbents Robert V. Fallarino and Leonard Hirsch are running unopposed. Terms are three years.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

Latest Long Island News

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas, seen in Singas named Schneiderman probe special prosecutor
Assembly Democrats meet Tuesday to discuss replacing Attorney Dems mull replacement for Schneiderman
Barbara Underwood, right, is sworn in as acting Officials: Acting AG first woman to hold post
Edward Mangano, left, and his attorney Kevin Keating Power on Trial: How much evidence is enough?
Left, FDNY firefighter Michael R. Davidson, of Floral Cause of fire that killed LI firefighter determined
Eric T. Schneiderman, then the state attorney general, Editorial: Voters should choose NY’s new AG