A push to rescind New York’s controversial teacher-evaluation law appears to be gaining momentum, but the state’s top school official cautioned Thursday against changes that might have adverse “unintended consequences” — including the potential for more testing.

Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia told a conference of Long Island schoolteachers and administrators that she has concerns about what might happen if new legislation is pushed through without thoughtful consideration.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen legislatively, but we want an evaluation system that works for you,” Elia told about 90 educators gathered for training at LIU Post in Brookville. “I don’t want unintended consequences to come out of the legislation.”

The teacher-evaluation system, as originally devised, drew heavily on student scores from standardized state tests.

Legislation adopted this week by the state Assembly would make use of such tests optional instead of mandatory.

The measure also would require school districts to negotiate with unions representing teachers and principals in selecting any assessments used to rate job performance in the future and would allow use of alternative exams not produced by the state.

Elia told a Newsday reporter that one of the “unintended consequences” that concerned her was the possibility of a proliferation of exams.

“Is it going to lead to more testing?” the commissioner said. “Surely, we don’t want that.”

The state first moved to rate teachers on the basis of students’ test scores in 2010, under a law backed by then-Gov. David A. Paterson. The initial law, which called for scores to count for up to 20 percent of evaluations, was a key to the state’s winning nearly $700 million in federal aid.

In 2012 and again in 2015, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo pushed through strengthened versions of the evaluations law.

The revisions speeded up the timetable for local districts to start rating teachers and principals and increased the portion of evaluations based on test scores to approximately 50 percent.

Meanwhile, test-boycott movements organized by parents and educators erupted across the state, with the biggest protests occurring on Long Island.

Test opponents, among their criticisms, contended that the concept of using students’ scores in a way that might harm the careers of teachers put too much pressure on students and teachers alike.

By spring 2015, more than 200,000 students in grades three through eight statewide were opting out of English Language Arts and math tests statewide — about 20 percent of those eligible to take the exams. The percentages of students who boycotted the exams were much higher than that in many districts across Nassau and Suffolk counties — and have remained so in each spring test season since.

In response, the state Board of Regents in December 2015 imposed a four-year moratorium on using scores in job-performance ratings. The Regents’ action followed recommendations from a state-level advisory panel appointed by Cuomo.

Under the moratorium’s rules, teachers and principals still receive annual state data regarding students “growth” in test scores on an advisory basis.