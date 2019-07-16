TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Education

Regents name acting state schools chief

Beth Berlin, executive deputy commissioner of the state

Beth Berlin, executive deputy commissioner of the state Education Department, spoke Monday outside the Board of Regents meeting room with parents and others protesting a stricter state law on required immunizations for children. Photo Credit: Hans Pennink

By John Hildebrand john.hildebrand@newsday.com
ALBANY — Beth Berlin, executive deputy commissioner of the state Education Department, will take over the agency as acting commissioner Sept. 1, officials announced Tuesday.

Berlin, who has served in the department’s top ranks for six years, will stand in after the departure of Commissioner MaryEllen Elia. The state schools chief said Monday that she will leave Aug. 31 for a job with an unnamed private national firm.

Leaders of the state Board of Regents announced Berlin’s assignment, describing her as “a compassionate, capable and effective leader.” The statement was issued by Betty Rosa, chancellor of the Regents board, and T. Andrew Brown, the vice chancellor.

Regent Roger Tilles, who represents Long Island on the board, added that Berlin has done “Herculean” work, not only as executive deputy but also in assuming many duties previously performed by administrators who recently left the department for top education posts in other states.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

