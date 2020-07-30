Home-schooling and tutoring options for the fall

This week's top stories

1. More parents inquiring about tutoring, exploring home-school options for fall

The uncertainty of what school will look like this fall has led some parents to consider home-schooling their kids.

Stephanie Eggers of North Babylon says she struggled with the demands of her part-time job when her 9- and 7-year-old sons received remote instruction this spring and needed her help.

"There were a lot of tears on my part and tears on my kids' parts," Eggers said.

Educators said they've seen a spike in inquiries from parents considering home-schooling their children, although it's too soon to know whether a drop in school enrollment will follow.

One local tutoring service said it gets four to five calls a day from parents looking for tutors to help with home-schooling.

Parents have until Saturday to inform their districts whether they wish to home-school their children.

2. School districts' cash reserves grow — but may take a hit amid crisis

Cash reserves held by Long Island school districts have grown to a record $2.6 billion, but dozens of districts say they may have to dig into reserves in the weeks immediately ahead.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has warned that he might reduce financial aid for schools, hospitals and local governments by 20% if the federal government doesn't provide states with additional fiscal relief.

School leaders cited the COVID-19 crisis and its economic disruption as a prime example of why districts must stockpile money as a hedge against the unexpected.

3. Newsday analysis: Disparities visible in online learning after spring shutdown

Delivery of instruction and access to technology in Long Island districts varied widely when schools shut down in mid-March due to the coronavirus, with disparities evident in higher-needs districts.

On Long Island, districts that served fewer students who are low income were more likely to offer large-group or whole-class live instruction compared with districts that served many students who are low income.

School districts with fewer students who are low income also were nearly twice as likely to report that all students had high-speed internet access.

4. Beyond the crisis: Surviving Long Island Catholic schools aim for September start

Long Island’s Catholic grammar schools were worried about their future as enrollment declined, costs increased and Catholic schools closed throughout the country.

Church officials are optimistic about the remaining 35 Catholic grammar schools on the Island.

The coronavirus played a role in the closure of three Catholic schools on Long Island, and 26 in the dioceses of New York and Brooklyn.

Resources for you

Do you have a couple of future coding experts at home? They can get free coding lessons and more at Code.org, a nonprofit organization that aims to encourage students to learn computer science.

For the Curious George fans out there, PBSKids.org offers educational games and videos featuring characters from its hit shows.

Don't forget your little ones' physical health. Find videos, playful learning activities and other ways to stay physically and mentally fit featuring characters such as Elmo and the Cookie Monster at SesameStreet.org.

Your questions answered

Have questions? Newsday's education reporting team will pick one to answer in this space each week. Here's one for starters:

Are schools reopening in the fall?

Today is the final day for New York schools to submit reopening plans to the state. We don't know yet if students will be back in the classroom this fall, but some districts have shared a framework of their plans for in-person instruction, remote learning and a blend of in-person and online. In Connetquot, for example, if students are permitted to return to in-person instruction, K-5 class sizes will be limited to 16 students, with social distancing and masks required. Students would also get mask breaks during the day, according to the district.

By the end of next week, we should have an answer from the governor on schools reopening. Cuomo says his decision will be based on regional infection rates.

Schools will reopen in September if the coronavirus infection level is 5% or lower in their region by the first week in August, but will remain closed if the level rises to 9% or greater before the day school opens, Cuomo has said.

Round of applause

Students throughout the Island have been keeping busy, giving back to their communities and working on important research.

A Merrick student used his home printer to help senior citizens and essential workers feel more comfortable amid the coronavirus outbreak. He made 250 facial-mask strap accessories for donation to a local nursing home.

Five Long Island students were first-place winners in a local health science competition that awarded $82,0000 in prize money. The participants submitted research in the fields of behavioral sciences, biology (medicine/health), biology (microbiology/genetics), health-related biochemistry/biophysics, and bioengineering and computational biology.

— Find the latest education news at newsday.com/long-island/education. Catherine Carrera can be reached at catherine.carrera@newsday.com or on Twitter @CattCarrera.