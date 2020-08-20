As districts unveil their school plans, parents have their say

This week's top stories

1. Three Village district, after outcry, walks back five-day, in-person plan

The Three Village district reopening plan initially called for in-person instruction for students every day and did not require masks, though they were "strongly encouraged." But soon after the plans were published, there was outrage from parents. Hundreds joined a Facebook group that demanded a remote option. They flooded school leaders with calls and letters expressing their concerns.

A survey of district parents and guardians found 29% were uncomfortable or extremely uncomfortable with sending their kids back to classrooms. Fifty-two percent said they were comfortable or extremely comfortable.

But it's not just parents who are worried.

"It scares me to be back at school with that many people, especially in hallways," said Jaden Chimelis, a ninth-grader in the district. "I'm a smaller person. It's hard to not get knocked over in hallways, let alone not get breathed on."

In response to the backlash, the Three Village district has walked back its original proposal. The updated plan requires masks to be worn and gives parents an option for a fully remote start to the school year.

Some parents say the issue of reopening schools has been politicized.

2. Coronavirus forcing LI colleges to freeze hiring, cut salaries, dip into reserves

Stony Brook University and other Long Island colleges are grappling with major revenue losses from the coronavirus pandemic.

Stony Brook University will freeze hiring, cut salaries and budgets, and take more than 50% from its $80 million reserve fund this next academic year to offset mounting costs.

The university anticipates a 17.5% drop in out-of-state and international students for a $20 million reduction in revenue.

3. Q&A: Doctors discuss busing, hygiene, parenting, as schools prepare to reopen

Two local doctors discuss the biggest risks with returning to schools this fall, why a one-size-fits-all decision-making process might not work, and why schools must enforce the rules.

"Generally speaking, the hybrid model allows you to already have virtual learning in place as part of your child's educational experience, in case we have to pivot quickly and close schools," said Dr. Mark Jarrett, chief quality officer and deputy chief medical officer at New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health.

"For social and learning reasons, we should try to put [children] in a normal setting. Of course the dynamics change if there are risk factors at the house," said Dr. Howard Balbi, director of pediatric infectious diseases at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip.

Your questions answered

Shouldn’t masks be mandatory inside the classroom? — Steve

Though district plans differ on requiring masks to be worn in the classroom, medical experts we've talked to have said that face coverings have been vital in preventing the spread of the coronavirus. "Mask-wearing is key," said Dr. Mark Jarrett, chief quality officer and deputy chief medical officer at New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health.

Another expert, Dr. Sharon Nachman, a professor of pediatrics at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital, agrees. In a recent article, she cited a recent South Korean study that found children 10 and older were as likely as adults to transmit the virus and, when ill, infected a higher percentage of household members than other age groups. “We have a way of preventing COVID in high school — get them to wear a mask,” Nachman has said.

If you want to compare your district's plans to others on the Island, we gathered all of them right here. Take a look!

Round of applause

Throughout Long Island, high school seniors were named winners of various scholarships through the National Merit Scholarship Corp. The winners received scholarships from $500 to $10,000.

Two Islip students’ video about the dangers of vaping has been named a regional winner in a national public service announcement contest. Chaiti Paul and Stephania Teran, a junior and senior, respectively, have taken the top spot in the Long Island region of this year's Greatest Save Teen PSA Contest for their 36-second video, "It Won’t Happen to Me."

