Long Island schools getting $1.27B in aid through state, federal funding

1. Record aid for local schools

Federal and state authorities are pumping an extra billion dollars-plus into Long Island's schools for 2021-22 and beyond, according to data analyzed by Newsday.

The $1.27 billion in funding will mean more after-school tutoring, more summer schools and more prekindergarten classes for the Island's 124 districts, officials told Newsday.

Also on districts' agendas are building improvements related to the COVID-19 pandemic — for example, upgraded ventilation systems and cleaning services — along with extra purchases of electronic tablets and expansion of broadband accessibility to aid in online instruction.

In Freeport, which received a $10.8 million increase in foundation aid for next year, Superintendent Kishore Kuncham said the district planned to expand summer enrichment programs.

2. Long Island schools tops in the nation

Twenty Long Island public high schools are among the nation's 1,000 best, according to U.S. News & World Report’s annual list, released Tuesday.

Jericho High School, behind Superintendent Henry L. Grishman, is a perennial top finisher and led the list of local schools, coming in at No. 147 in the rankings.

There are 15 Nassau County schools on the list, including nine in the top 500: Jericho, Manhasset, Great Neck South, Garden City, Herricks, Roslyn, Syosset, North Shore and Great Neck North high schools.

In Suffolk County, two made the top 500: Cold Spring Harbor and Harborfields high schools.

3. Diocese offers new schools

The Diocese of Rockville Centre is planning to offer a new school on two campuses for dual-language immersion and look, in part, to attract Hispanic families.

The diocese said it will form the nursery-through-eighth-grade school, combining two facilities that had served as schools in Deer Park and Central Islip — and overseen by the Marianist Brothers, who run respected schools such as Chaminade High School.

The new Our Lady of Guadalupe School will include extended hours to help focus on math and reading skills, extensive after-school programs, and a dual-language program in English and Spanish.

It will involve Ss. Cyril and Methodius School building in Deer Park, which will become known as Our Lady of Guadalupe West. The other school, Our Lady of Providence Regional School in Central Islip, will become Our Lady of Guadalupe East.

4. Graduation plans underway at colleges, universities

Long Island’s colleges and universities are coming up with commencement plans tailored for a pandemic that range from entirely remote to car caravans to in-person stadium ceremonies, with and without guests.

All the schools are trying to give grads at least a taste of tradition in a COVID-19 year that has been far from normal.

State guidelines announced this month by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo allowed for greater capacity and guests at commencements, and some universities took advantage to elaborate on already-planned in-person ceremonies.

5. Schools may close in Northport-East Northport

The Northport-East Northport school district is proposing to close two elementary schools to address declining enrollment, but parents at a hearing this week urged school board members to rethink the plan.

The Board of Education is considering whether to close the Bellerose Avenue and Dickinson Avenue elementary schools, according to a notice on the district's website.

Some parents want the district to pause the decision, saying they are concerned about overcrowded classes and safety considerations due to the pandemic.

Round of applause

A Roslyn elementary school student has raised thousands of dollars for an important local cause through the sale of handmade mask chains during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ryan Buslik, a second-grader at East Hills Elementary School in the Roslyn school district, has made about 800 beaded mask chains to benefit the Sid Jacobson JCC's Community Needs Bank, which is a collection site and distribution center for small local food pantries.

So far, she has raised more than $8,500, with 100% of the proceeds going to the bank.

Ryan, 7, makes the chains, which she sells for $20, using beads and wire and then incorporates designs ranging from rainbows to sports.

Your questions answered

Have questions? Send them to ednews@newsday.com. Newsday’s education reporting team will pick one to answer in this space each week.

The New York Association for Pupil Transportation recently held Operation Safe Stop to remind drivers how to keep students safe when passing a stopped school bus. What are some of their recommendations for drivers?

"Keeping children safe when they take that school bus to and from school each day is our top priority, and we urge drivers to do their part to keep our students safe," said Ted Nugent, NYAPT president and transportation director in the Coxsackie-Athens school district. "We ask the public to avoid all distractions while driving, to be aware of school buses that are on our roadways, and to always stop when they see those red lights flashing on a school bus. Student lives depend on all drivers following the law."

New York State Vehicle and Traffic law requires all vehicles to come to a full stop when approaching a school bus stopped with red lights flashing. Those lights indicate that a child is either boarding or disembarking a school bus. New York state law prohibits the passing of a school bus that is stopped with red lights flashing regardless of your direction of travel, or even if there is a multilane or divided highway.

Penalties for a first-time offense include a fine from $250 to $400, five points on your license and the possibility of 30 days in jail. A second conviction within three years will result in a $600 to $750 fine and up to 180 days in jail; while three or more convictions will result in a fine from $750 to $1,000, mandatory revocation of your driver’s license and up to 180 days in jail.

Joie Tyrrell can be reached at joie.tyrrell@newsday.com or on Twitter @JoieTyrrell.