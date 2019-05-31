What is billed as the largest tolerance gathering of the year on Long Island is expected to attract more than 1,000 students along with law enforcement officials, politicians and religious leaders on Friday.

The nonprofit Council for Unity will induct the students — from the Bronx to Riverhead — into its program at a Woodbury ceremony that will highlight religious tolerance.

A rabbi, an imam and two ministers are scheduled to deliver invocations to kick off the event.

“Every day we are barraged with images of intolerance across the globe — massacres in churches in Sri Lanka, massacres in synagogues, in mosques,” said Robert DeSena, president and founder of the group. “You would think that in today’s world we would be showing more tolerance and it seems as if we are showing less.”

“It is a great message for children to see that the great religions are also coming together under the banner of tolerance and understanding,” he added.

The students, from public elementary schools through Suffolk County Community College, go through a year of training in the program, which focuses on promoting tolerance and fighting bullying and gangs.

About 130 cultures are represented in the program, DeSena said. Some of the children are from immigrant families from Africa, South and Central America, the Middle East and Asia, while others are from long-established families here.

“The Council for Unity reflects the greatest motto in American unity — e pluribus unum — out of many, one,” DeSena said. “You have 131 cultures in this program and one family. And that’s about as close to America as I have even gotten.”

Among officials expected to attend are Nassau County police Commissioner Patrick Ryder and Suffolk County police Commissioner Geraldine Hart. Students will come from area schools, including in Islip, Bellport, Westbury and New York City.