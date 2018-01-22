TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 43° Good Evening
Overcast 43° Good Evening
Long IslandEducation

School district decides not to add Muslim holy days to calendar

Officials in the Hewlett-Woodmere system join in condemnation voiced by CAIR-NY of derogatory remarks directed at Muslim students and residents.

Shahnaz Mallik, of Woodmere, a grandmother who petitioned

Shahnaz Mallik, of Woodmere, a grandmother who petitioned the Hewlett-Woodmere school district to add holidays for Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, in her home in Woodmere on Jan. 22, 2018. Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

By Scott Eidler scott.eidler@newsday.com @ScottyEidz
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Hewlett-Woodmere school district, which decided last week not to add two holy Muslim days to its annual calendar, on Monday condemned derogatory comments about Islam made at a recent meeting that had drawn sharp rebukes from Muslims in the Five Towns and New York region.

Earlier, district administrators had requested closure on the Muslim holidays of Eid al-Fitr — the end of the holy month...

To Continue...

Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

$0.99/Week Thereafter
Headshot

Scott Eidler is an education reporter and has worked at Newsday since 2012. He is a native Long Islander.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Oyster Bay Councilman Anthony Macagnone, seen here on Councilman calls for public hearing on fee increase
New York State Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has Officials: State budget omits solar farm property
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has called for the Proposal on school spending reports sparks debate
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer walks to his 1600: Trump wins Shutdown of 2018. This one, anyway
President Donald Trump speaks during in the Roosevelt Government shutdown ends as Dems relent
James Ludwig, right, a member of Plumbers Local State union membership grew by 75,000 in 2017