NY education commissioner is resigning

ALBANY — State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia is resigning her post as of Aug. 31, according to a letter she submitted Monday to the Board of Regents.

Elia, who has led the department since July 2015, wrote that she is proud of the department's work "to reform school accountability and improvement programs; offer improved professional development for our dedicated team of educators; and building and inclusive and responsive education system that is reflective of our diverse and vibrant student population."

She submitted the letter to Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa and other members of the policymaking panel at their meeting in the state capital, the panel's final session before its usual August recess.

She is expected to speak with members of the media on Monday afternoon.

Check back for updates on this developing story.