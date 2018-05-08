TODAY'S PAPER
Elmont school district

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday
VOTING

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Alden Terrace, Clara H. Carlson, Covert Avenue, Dutch Broadway, Stewart Manor and Gotham Avenue schools, and the Elmont Road administration building.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes an $89,479,090 school budget for 2018-19, a 3.55 percent increase from the current $86,409,734. The local tax levy would increase 3.66 percent, from $53,325,467 to $55,275,737.

That is below the state’s tax cap limit of 3.79 percent, so a simple majority vote be required to approve the budget.

School taxes on the average single-family house in the district would increase 3.7 percent, from $3,466 to $3,595.

The proposed budget funds a 1.25 percent salary increase and a 1.53 percent average step increase for teachers. Staffing and programs would remain at current levels.

The ballot also includes the proposed 2018-19 Sewanhaka Central High School District budget of $198,615,864.

District website:

www.elmontschools.org

THE CANDIDATES

Two seats are open in the by-seat election. Incumbent Patrick Emeagwali is running unopposed; Sheldon Meikle is also unopposed for the seat currently held by Kevin Denehy, who is not seeking re-election. Terms are three years.

