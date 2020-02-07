TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Evening
SEARCH
35° Good Evening
Long IslandEducation

Elwood student's math research recognized

Rithika Narayan, a junior at Elwood-John H. Glenn

Rithika Narayan, a junior at Elwood-John H. Glenn High School, recently had her math research published and was a presenter at the Joint Mathematics Meetings 2020 in Denver. Credit: Prakash Narayan

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print

An Elwood student's research recently earned her the opportunity to speak at the world's largest math meeting.

Rithika Narayan, a junior at Elwood-John H. Glenn High School, was one of the youngest presenters last month at the Joint Mathematics Meetings 2020 in Denver, which was hosted by the American Mathematical Society and the Mathematical Association of America. 

Narayan's research involved using a mixed-unit lattice approach for determining the area of cellular and subcellular structures, which she found outperforms the conventional unit squares method used for these measurements.

Her findings also were published in the December issue of MDPI, a publisher of peer-reviewed open access journals.

"It's a validation that my research is worthy of peer-reviewed standards," said Narayan, 16, noting that accurate determination of cellular and subcellular dimensions are critical to detecting changes related to certain diseases.

Narayan's method uses a hexagonal and triangular grid somewhat similar to a honeycomb instead of pixel-sized squares typically used by computer software. She came up with the idea while attending SUNY Old Westbury's Institute of Merit, a nonprofit that strives to improve local math education. 

Narayan plays viola in her school's chamber orchestra and is a member of the Habitat for Humanity Club and Art and Tri-M Music honor societies. She also tutors chemistry and is involved in Elwood's Freshman Buddy Mentor Program.

Headshot of Newsday employee Michael Ebert on June
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Terrill Latney in a police photograph. Man pleads guilty to 2015 gang killing in Flanders
Striking employees on the picket line in Melville Strikers' wait time for jobless benefits shortened
William Johnson, the Rockville Centre schools superintendent, addresses Nassau educators: Cuomo budget shortchanges LI
Renee Seman of Long Beach was diagnosed with Renee Seman, 42, ran marathons despite breast cancer diagnosis
Videsh Muneshwar, a sixth-grader at Dutch Broadway Elementary LI students help spread warmth
Ella Kopacz, a fourth-grader at James H. Vernon East Norwich student wins education contest
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search