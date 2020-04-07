TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandEducation

Evergreen Charter in Hempstead approved to add high school unit

Staffers in the state education department recommended expansion

Staffers in the state education department recommended expansion at Evergreen Charter School in Hempstead, citing the school's solid academic record and financial standing. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

By John Hildebrand john.hildebrand@newsday.com
Evergreen Charter School in Hempstead will expand enrollment sharply and add a new high school unit under a controversial plan aimed at providing more educational options for students in one of Long Island's poorest communities.

For hundreds of families once consigned to a waiting list, the opening of additional enrollment slots at Evergreen is welcome news. The planned expansion, however, would translate into extra tuition costs for Hempstead's traditional school system, which already finds itself financially overburdened. 

Evergreen's growth plan won approval Monday in a split vote by the Board of Regents, which sets much of the state's education policy. Staffers in the education department recommended expansion, citing the charter school's solid academic record and financial standing. 

"Now our students will be able to be with us from kindergarten to high school, so this is a very important moment in our history," said Gil Bernardino, the school's founder and board chairman.

Hempstead school officials denounced the Regents' action, saying expansion of independent charter schools within the district's boarder is adding to the financial woes of a system already facing probable cuts in staff and services. A district spokeswoman, Nicole Epstein, issued a statement late Monday terming the state's latest move on behalf of Evergreen "absolutely appalling."

Headshot of Newsday employee John Hildebrand on June
By John Hildebrand john.hildebrand@newsday.com

John Hildebrand is Newsday's senior education writer and has covered school news and policy issues affecting Long Island for more than 40 years.

