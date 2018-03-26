The application period for Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Excelsior scholarship is now open for the 2018-19 school year, the governor’s office announced Monday.

The program, which began last fall, provides in-state tuition dollars to middle-class students attending the state’s public two- and four-year colleges and universities. Students must take 30 credits per year, remain on track for an on-time graduation and come from families earning up to $110,000 annually — up from the $100,000 in the program’s first year.

Current recipients do not need to reapply, according to a news release.

About 22,000 students were set to receive the scholarship in fall 2017, as long as they adhered to its requirements, the state announced in September.

The application period comes as most high school seniors are in their college decision-making process — likely making for a smoother rollout than last year.

The scholarship originally was approved as part of the 2017 state budget and due to its rushed rollout, the application period ended up taking place during summer months when most students are on break.

The application period for the 2018-19 school year will run through July 23. The application is available at hesc.ny.gov/excelsior.