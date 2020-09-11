A Farmingdale High School staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, but the person was not in direct contact with students in the building, school officials said.

The staffer was in contact with two other employees, who have been notified and will be required to test for COVID-19 and self-quarantine for 14 days, according to a notice to the school community from Superintendent Paul Defendini.

School officials did not identify the staffer's name or position at the school.

The staff member was tested for the virus after experiencing flu-like symptoms over the three-day Labor Day weekend. The staffer was not present at the school when classes began Tuesday or any day this week, Defendini said.

School nurses certified in contact tracing are working with the Nassau County Department of Health, he said.

"Please note that the Farmingdale High School custodial team has implemented additional rounds of deep cleaning and sanitization … in the rooms where all three staff members were present on top of its regular nightly regimen in preparation for tomorrow's school day," the superintendent said.

He added, "The health, safety and wellness of our students, faculty, staff and community are the Farmingdale School District's foremost priority."