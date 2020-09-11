TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
75° Good Afternoon
Long IslandEducation

Farmingdale High staffer tests positive for the coronavirus, district says

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
Print

A Farmingdale High School staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, but the person was not in direct contact with students in the building, school officials said.

The staffer was in contact with two other employees, who have been notified and will be required to test for COVID-19 and self-quarantine for 14 days, according to a notice to the school community from Superintendent Paul Defendini.

School officials did not identify the staffer's name or position at the school.

The staff member was tested for the virus after experiencing flu-like symptoms over the three-day Labor Day weekend. The staffer was not present at the school when classes began Tuesday or any day this week, Defendini said.

School nurses certified in contact tracing are working with the Nassau County Department of Health, he said.

"Please note that the Farmingdale High School custodial team has implemented additional rounds of deep cleaning and sanitization … in the rooms where all three staff members were present on top of its regular nightly regimen in preparation for tomorrow's school day," the superintendent said.

He added, "The health, safety and wellness of our students, faculty, staff and community are the Farmingdale School District's foremost priority."

Mugshot, Headshot, Newsday Reporter Craig Schneider

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Latest Long Island News

Events Friday paying tribute to those killed in A day to remember the fallen, 19 years after 9/11
Attendees touch the names of loved ones after LI events to honor lives lost on 9/11
An American flag hangs from two ladder trucks, Hundreds gather across LI for 9/11 ceremonies
Section XI has postponed its fall sports schedule Suffolk sports officials postpone fall sports to 2021
Rendering showing key features of the new Terminal LaGuardia Airport re-imagined: Will it become 'World Class'?
Adeline Cook was a self-made woman and the Adeline Cook: Former English teacher lived lovingly
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search