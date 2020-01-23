TODAY'S PAPER
State comptroller: Nine Long Island school districts under fiscal stress

The Wyandanch Union Free School District is among

The Wyandanch Union Free School District is among four districts statewide in the "significant" fiscal stress designation, a score it's had the last two school years. Credit: William Perlman

By Catherine Carrera catherine.carrera@newsday.com
Nine Long Island school districts, including Hempstead, Wyandanch and Wantagh, face varying levels of fiscal stress, according to a report released Thursday by the state's fiscal watchdog agency.

The report from State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli's office comes on the heels of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signing bills to appoint state monitors to oversee the Hempstead and Wyandanch districts and give authority to the state commissioner of education to approve their academic and financial plans. The two separate bills were going through amendments in the State Legislature on Wednesday.

The Wyandanch Union Free School District in Suffolk County is among four districts statewide in the “significant” fiscal stress designation, a score it has had the past two school years, according to the report. Before that, Wyandanch was in “susceptible” fiscal stress in 2016-17.

The Wantagh Union Free and Hempstead Union Free districts in Nassau County went from having no sign of fiscal stress in 2017-18 to showing “moderate” signs of fiscal stress in 2018-19.

A district can fall under “susceptible,” “moderate,” or “significant” stress classifications based on financial reports they provided. They get labeled “no designation” if their score results fall below the established stress levels. 

The number of districts in fiscal stress went to 33 in 2018-19, an increase from 26, where it remained for the past two school years, according to the report.

The number of districts on Long Island facing fiscal stress went to nine, from eight in 2017-18. The other Long Island districts facing fiscal stress are Copiague, Deer Park, Fishers Island and New Suffolk in Suffolk, and Roosevelt in Nassau. Copiague, Deer Park, Fishers Island and Roosevelt have "susceptible" fiscal stress. New Suffolk has a "moderate" level of fiscal stress.

The Comptroller’s Office uses a “fiscal stress monitoring system” to measure how financially stressed a district is by looking at its fund balance levels, operating deficits, cash-on-hand and reliance on short-term borrowing. The study also considers “environmental” factors that are out of the district’s control, such as poverty rates and taxable property wealth.

This marked the seventh year the Comptroller’s Office released its annual “fiscal stress in school districts” report, which obtains financial data from districts that choose to self-report.

Four districts did not provide a financial report, including Long Island’s Wainscott Common, out of 674 districts across 57 counties. The New York City school district is excluded from this study due to its “unique financial structure,” the report states.

“Not filing financial information reduces transparency at the very least and may even jeopardize state aid to the districts,” the report stated.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

