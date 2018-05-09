TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Evening
64° Good Evening
Long IslandEducation

Fishers Island school district

By Kay Blough Special to Newsday
Print

VOTING

2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Fishers Island School.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $3,705,582 budget for 2018-19, a 1.48 percent increase from the current $3,651,419. The tax levy would increase 1.97 percent, from $3,251,363 to $3,315,370.

This increase is within the district’s tax-cap limit of 2 percent, so a simple majority is required to approve the budget.

The district said it did not have the assessment information necessary to provide an estimate of school taxes on an average single-family home.

The proposed budget includes a 4.6 percent step increase for teachers. No cuts to programs or staff are expected.

District website:

fischool.com

THE CANDIDATES

Two at-large seats are up for election. Incumbent William Bloethe is unopposed. The write-in candidate who receives the most votes is expected to fill the other open seat. Incumbent Thomas Shillo is not seeking re-election. Terms are three years.

By Kay Blough Special to Newsday

Latest Long Island News

The Bethpage Water District and tower. Bethpage Water to shut three sites over plume concerns
Gabrielle Anzalone, 18, a senior at Lindenhurst High Teen disciplined for gun walkout runs for school board
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie at the Capitol in Assembly to vet AG candidates in public
Bryan and Helen Savage, Comsewogue High School's Prom king and queen fall in love… 8 years later
State Sen. Elaine Phillips, seen on Jan. 12, GOP women: Schneiderman should donate funds
Retired Hempstead Village Police Chief James Russo, 72, Ex-police, fire chief who battled gangs dies