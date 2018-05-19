Five Towns College holds 44th commencement

Five Towns College held its 44th commencement Saturday at Half Hollow Hills High School East in Dix Hills.

Number of graduates

141 — 8 associate degrees, 119 bachelor’s degrees, 13 master’s degrees and 1 doctorate

Commencement speakers

Danny Seraphine, founding drummer of the rock band Chicago and member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, said he quit school when he was age 15 and faced many challenges before achieving success. “Hard work does pay off. Belief, persistence, never giving up,” he said, before joining students in a rendition of the 1972 Chicago song, “Saturday in the Park.”

Radio entrepreneur John Caracciolo, CEO of JVC Broadcasting in Ronkonkoma, owner of more than a dozen radio stations on Long Island and in Florida, told graduates of the arts school that commitment, not connections in the entertainment industry, will launch their careers: “If you do that hard work and you do it better than anyone else . . . You have that promise [and] integrity in your outlook, you’re going to do great.”

Student speakers

Valedictorian Amanda Procopio, 21, of Center Moriches, received a bachelor’s in music education. She spoke about how Beethoven, animator Walt Disney and author Stephen King overcame early failure. “All of us will face challenges in life,” she said. “We will feel discouraged or hopeless but we must not lose faith in ourselves. For these are the moments that define us and may lead to success.”

Salutatorian Jessica Chertock, 22, of Merrick, bachelor’s in composition and songwriting, quoted her parents’ advice: “Do what makes you happy and success will follow.” — James T. Madore

Graduates

Akeil Davis, 21, theater arts

“Next week, I will be producing and starring in an off, off Broadway show that I wrote,” said Davis, of Jamaica, Queens.

Kristin Smith-O’Neill, 27, film

“I plan to pursue a bachelor’s degree at Excelsior College and then may be teach film and make films,” said Smith-O’Neill, of West Babylon, who started a film company with husband, Jimmy O’Neill.

Jessica Rose Trifoli, 19, jazz/commercial music

Trifoli said she hopes to start an all-female musical-theater troupe similar to Japan’s Takarazuka. “I want to be a cultural ambassador for Japanese theater,” the Islip resident said.

Sean Aluisa, 22, music business

“I want to write about music, to review music for a website,” said Aluisa, of Medford.