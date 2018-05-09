TODAY'S PAPER
Floral Park-Bellerose school district

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday
VOTING

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Floral Park-Bellerose School and John Lewis Childs School.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $31,078,736 school budget for 2018-19, a 2.81 percent increase over the current $30,230,573. The local tax levy would increase 2.74 percent, from $22,839,920 to $23,466,342.

That is equal is the state’s tax cap limit of 2.74 percent, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.

School taxes on the average single-family house in the district would increase 2.76 percent, from $2,867 to $2,946.

The proposed budget accommodates estimated teacher salary increases, subject to contract negotiations. Staffing and programs would remain at current levels.

Three additional propositions are on the ballot. Proposition 3 asks voters to approve spending $990,000 from a capital reserve fund for school building improvement projects at the John Lewis Childs and Floral Park-Bellerose schools. Proposition 4 asks voters to authorize the district to set up and fund a $3.9-million capital reserve fund for future construction projects.

The ballot also includes the proposed 2018-19 Sewanhaka Central School District budget of $198,615,864.

District website:

www.floralpark.k12.ny.us

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbents Laura Ferone and Douglas Madden are running unopposed in by-seat elections. Terms are three years.

