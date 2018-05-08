Freeport school district

VOTING

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Archer Street, Bayview Avenue, Leo F. Giblyn, Columbus Avenue and Caroline G. Atkinson schools and the Field House, 55 Albany Ave.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $179,926,080 school budget for 2018-19, a 2.80 percent increase over the current $175,028,809. The tax levy would decrease 0.12 percent, from $87,047,027 to $86,942,571.

That is below the state’s tax-cap limit of 2.97 percent, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.

The dollar amount of the school tax paid on a single-family house would decrease 0.13 percent, from $7,041 to $7,032.

The proposed budget includes a 0.75 percent salary increase for teachers and a 0.85 percent step increase. It would fund an additional 4.5 teaching positions, five teaching assistant positions, a speech therapist, seven athletic coaches and five security aides.

A separate ballot proposition asks approval to spend $1.5 million from a capital reserve fund set up in 2009 and $2.5 million from a capital reserve fund established last year. The money would be used for school building repairs and renovations, including window replacements, air conditioning, security upgrades, ceiling tile and lighting replacements and other projects.

District website

www.freeportschools.org

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbent Ernest Kight Jr. is running unopposed for one at-large seat. The term is three years.