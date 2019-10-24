TODAY'S PAPER
Freeport student wins magazine cover contest

Jordan Hazelton-Walker, an eighth-grader at J.W. Dodd Middle School in Freeport, has been named the grand-prize winner of the NYMetroParents magazine's 2019 Cover Kids Contest.

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
A Freeport student is one of two grand-prize winners in a contest to appear on the cover of a local magazine.

Jordan Hazelton-Walker, an eighth-grader at J.W. Dodd Middle School, won the grand prize in the "older than 6" category of NYMetroParents' 2019 Cover Kids Contest, which received more than 1,000 entrants.

For winning, he will appear on the magazine's cover during the 2019-20 school year and was awarded a scholarship for a six-month acting course and photo shoot with Barbizon Modeling. 

"I'm really excited because it's a great opportunity for me," Hazelton-Walker, 13, said of winning. Of his passion of modeling and acting, he said: "I like that you can show different emotions."

To get selected, Hazleton-Walker first submitted a headshot and was then among 10 finalists selected this summer to be photographed in clothing provided by Macy's Backstage. Two grand-prize winners — one in the "older than 6" category, and one in the "6 and younger" category — were subsequently chosen based on those photos.

Hazelton-Walker, who has been acting since the age of 5, has appeared in television shows including "Law & Order," "Madam Secretary" and HBO's "The Deuce." He also performed "America the Beautiful" last year during the U.S. Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens.

Hazelton-Walker is in his school's chorus and is a member of the Student Council.

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

