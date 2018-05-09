TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Afternoon
63° Good Afternoon
Long IslandEducation

Garden City school district

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday
Print

VOTING

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Garden City High School.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $115,805,283 budget for 2018-19, a 2.79 percent increase from the current $112,661,581. The tax levy would rise 3.54 percent, from $97,228,089 to $100,667,313.

This is equal to the district’s tax-cap limit of 3.54 percent, so a simple majority would approve the budget.

School taxes on the average single-family house would increase 3.59 percent, from $10,943 to $11,337.

The proposed budget funds a contractual salary increase of 1 percent for teachers and a 1.87 percent step increase. The equivalent of 4.1 teacher positions would be cut.

District website:

gardencity.k12.ny.us

THE CANDIDATES

Three people are running for three positions in the by-seat election. Incumbent Damianos “Tom” Pinou is unopposed. Michael Cassaro is unopposed for the seat of trustee Robert Martin, who is not seeking re-election. Stefanie Granville is unopposed for the one-year term remaining on the seat of Laura Hastings, who resigned from the board in July. Terms are three years.

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday

Latest Long Island News

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein spoke about Justice U.S. deputy AG: Trump deserves credit for nominees
Gabrielle Anzalone, 18, a senior at Lindenhurst High Teen disciplined for gun walkout runs for school board
Long Island, Tennessee, an island in the Holston Tennessee city stakes claim to Long Island iced tea
From left, Christopher Abreu, 21, of Amityville, Brian 3 charged in bowling alley brawl, cops say
Police officers converge in Riverhead on Wednesday morning Cops: Extra security at school after reports of shots
Convicted robber Shane Cashmore told the judge at Serial robber: ‘I am a person that failed’