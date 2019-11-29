TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Evening
SEARCH
35° Good Evening
Long IslandEducation

Lynbrook student advocates for girls

Djellza Pulatani, a senior at Lynbrook High School,

Djellza Pulatani, a senior at Lynbrook High School, recently presented the Global Girls' Bill of Rights at the United Nations.     Credit: Lynbrook School District

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print

A Lynbrook High School student was one of six girls worldwide to present the Global Girls' Bill of Rights at the United Nations.

Djellza Pulatani, a senior, received the opportunity this fall after being among 15 girls from nine countries selected as panelists for She's the First, a nonprofit that fights gender inequality through education.

To create the bill, more than 1,000 girls worldwide submitted their thoughts on what rights should be included, with Pulatani and the other panelists narrowing them to 10. The rights included everything from free quality education to freedom from exploitation to safety from all forms of violence.

"I have a voice when there are millions of girls out there who are silenced, so it's really been a mission in my life to be able to advocate for others who don't have a voice," Pulatani, 17, said. 

Pulatani, whose family is from Kosovo, said her passion to advocate for girls stems from her immigrant family who are from a more patriarchal society. After her graduation, she plans to present the bill to governments in Kosovo, Albania and Montenegro and share guidelines on how they can implement the bill into their society.

Pulatani is also president of her school's Girls Up Club, founder of her school's Birthday Wishes Club, and president of her school's Yearbook Club.


 

Headshot of Newsday employee Michael Ebert on June
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Makhai Jinks #5 of Freeport reacts after running Freeport tops Floyd to win Class I LIC
Michael Goldstein, left, looks over old photos and Newly found siblings break bread on Thanksgiving
A DWI checkpoint along the Long Island Expressway DWI patrols in Nassau, Suffolk arrest 25 people
News 12 Long Island meteorologist Pat Cavlin gives Sunny and chilly Saturday, with snow, rain on the way
Investigators probe a vehicle in which a man Police: Glen Cove man charged in road rage stabbing
Shoppers Gina Annecchiarico, left, Natalie Annecchiarico, Maria Samuel Black Friday deals beckon LI shoppers
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search