Lynbrook student advocates for girls

A Lynbrook High School student was one of six girls worldwide to present the Global Girls' Bill of Rights at the United Nations.

Djellza Pulatani, a senior, received the opportunity this fall after being among 15 girls from nine countries selected as panelists for She's the First, a nonprofit that fights gender inequality through education.

To create the bill, more than 1,000 girls worldwide submitted their thoughts on what rights should be included, with Pulatani and the other panelists narrowing them to 10. The rights included everything from free quality education to freedom from exploitation to safety from all forms of violence.

"I have a voice when there are millions of girls out there who are silenced, so it's really been a mission in my life to be able to advocate for others who don't have a voice," Pulatani, 17, said.

Pulatani, whose family is from Kosovo, said her passion to advocate for girls stems from her immigrant family who are from a more patriarchal society. After her graduation, she plans to present the bill to governments in Kosovo, Albania and Montenegro and share guidelines on how they can implement the bill into their society.

Pulatani is also president of her school's Girls Up Club, founder of her school's Birthday Wishes Club, and president of her school's Yearbook Club.



