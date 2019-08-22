Student participation and performance on tests in English Language Arts and math continue to inch up across New York, but the opt-out movement remains a significant force, state education officials announced Thursday.

Among students in grades three to eight statewide who took the standardized tests last spring, 45.4 percent scored proficient or better in English and 46.7 percent in math. Those numbers are up from 45.2 percent and 44.5 percent, respectively, in 2018.

The share of students boycotting assessments statewide dropped to 16 percent of those qualified, down from 18 percent in 2018, 19 percent in 2017 and 21 percent in 2016, the state said. Those numbers have run much higher on the Island — around 45 percent last year on English tests, according to Newsday surveys.

State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia, who has announced her resignation at the end of this month after four years in office, told a radio interviewer last week that she had done her best to tamp down tensions through shortened tests and other measures. Elia acknowledged, however, that such efforts were only partially successful.

"Well, I really do believe parents have the right to decide whether students take the test or not," Elia told the interviewer at WCNY, an upstate public radio station.

On Thursday, Elia released a statement saying that she was "proud of the progress we have made in terms of reducing gaps in student achievement."

A continued high rate of test refusals comes despite recent efforts by state lawmakers to defuse the situation. New York's test boycott movement remains the largest and longest enduring in the nation, with Nassau and Suffolk counties at the epicenter.

Tensions rose in mid-January, when the state Education Department released a list of hundreds of schools and districts, including dozens on the Island, rated as needing academic improvement. Listings were the first to take into account the percentages of students refusing to take state tests.

Federal law requires at least 95 percent of students in designated grade levels to be tested every year. Only a handful of elementary and middle schools on the Island meet that regulation.

Later in January, the State Legislature, in response to teacher and parent protests, voted overwhelmingly to alter a law basing as much as 50 percent of teachers' and principals' job ratings on the test performance of students. Parents, in particular, said the system put too much pressure on teachers and children alike.

The original law was pushed through the legislature in 2015 by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who, nonetheless, signed this year's amended version into law.

Under the revamped system, school districts no longer have to include results from state exams in employees' job evaluations. However, districts still must include results from standardized tests of some sort — for example, nationally distributed exams chosen by districts themselves.

The continued emphasis on standardized testing has prompted some boycott leaders to describe the amended law as a little better than the original.

"This absolutely doesn't remove standardized testing from the evaluation system," said Jeanette Deuterman of Bellmore, chief organizer of the Island's movement, in a January interview. "We're not saying it has to be absolutely removed, but 50 percent is absolutely too high."

New York's testing system remains more rigorous than most. A report issued Wednesday by the National Center for Education Statistics, a federal research agency, found that cutoff scores set by this state to determine student proficiency ranked among the higher benchmarks in the country.

In fourth-grade mathematics, for example, New York was 18th among 49 states in the difficulty of its scoring. In eighth-grade reading, the state was 17th out of 47 states.

On the Island, more than 68,000 students in grades three to eight refused to take the English Language Arts test in April, representing 45.1 percent of those eligible, according to a Newsday survey covering the great majority of the Island's 124 districts.

The numbers, though down slightly from 2018, marked the fifth straight year of major protests throughout the region. The movement first appeared on the Island in 2013, then exploded statewide two years later, and has remained widespread both here and upstate.