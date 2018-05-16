Newsday caught up with some of Long Island’s high school valedictorians from 2008.

Their journeys from high school to college and their professional careers have seen them change job aspirations, cities and perspective. These experiences have covered fields from law to teaching and taken them all across the country.

Read about their stories, the lessons they've learned over the last decade and their advice for today's graduates.

Christine Falce High School: Island Trees High School College: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Class of 2012 Job: Research and development manager at Oxford Performance Materials Lives in: Hartford, Connecticut During Christine Falce’s valedictorian address at Island Trees High School, she recited a quote from Professor Randy Pausch: “The brick walls are there for a reason. The brick walls are not there to keep us out. The brick walls are there to give us a chance to show how badly we want something. Because the brick walls are there to stop the people who don’t want it badly enough. They’re there to stop the other people.” Over the last decade, Falce said she’s learned what that quote really means. After graduating in 2008, Falce wanted to merge all of her interests into her career: art, math and science. She planned to do this by studying architecture at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. But while there, she discovered a different path. “During my freshman year, I decided to change my major from architecture to biomedical engineering,” Falce said. “This change still allowed me to combine art, math, and science into my career, however, by becoming a biomedical engineer I would also have the unique opportunity to improve patient quality of life through the design of medical devices.” Now, Falce works as a research and development manager at Oxford Performance Materials (OPM) in Connecticut. She said her move from Long Island to Connecticut has been her most significant life experience to date. “I am very excited to be working towards my ultimate career goal of improving patient quality of life through my direct involvement with the design, manufacture, and testing of 3D printed patient specific facial and cranial implants,” Falce said. Falce attributes much of her success to her days at Island Trees. “My high school experiences and education established my lifelong work ethic,” she said. “The extracurricular activities I participated in during high school shaped me as an individual who not only works hard, but who is also well rounded.”

Kelly McGlinchey High School: Sachem North High School College: Dartmouth College, Class of 2012 Job: Vice president of operation at Butter Beans Inc. Lives in: Manhattan Back at Sachem North High School, 2008 valedictorian Kelly McGlinchey knew she wanted to explore far and wide after graduation. She just didn’t know exactly what her adventures would consist of. “I had a general sense that I wanted to step into the environmental field,” she said, “but how that would manifest or what it meant for my career was largely undefined.” McGlinchey ultimately headed to Dartmouth College, where her passion for the environment expanded to food sustainability. “I worked at the college's bakery alongside a fantastic mentor that helped me understand kitchen operations, and I began increasingly seeking opportunities to look at the ecological story of our food,” she said. After graduating in 2012, McGlinchey found herself working multiple part-time jobs in New York City. Within eight months, she dug up potatoes with Cornell Cooperative Extension, co-authored a study on urban beekeeping in the hospitality industry, and taught farm-to-table cooking classes. Eventually, a leadership position opened up at Butter Beans, Inc., a food education company. McGlinchey has been working there ever since. “I am someone who tends to have her hands in half a dozen projects at any given time,” she said. “The nature of this is the days and weeks can fly by in a dizzying whir of multitasking madness, if I'm not paying close enough attention… I've learned that it's important to take these moments in your day to slow down, to be present. It makes us more productive when it's time to work, and more grateful for those moments of reflection when we have them.” McGlinchey says she still keeps in touch with some teachers at Sachem North. Her advice to current high schoolers is simple: “Take time to meander, and appreciate the view while you're walking along.”



Lukasz Mosakowski High School: Manhasset High School College: Princeton University, Class of 2012 Job: Group product manager at Oscar Health Lives in: Brooklyn Lukasz Mosakowski said he devoted a lot of time in high school to research in the fields of mechanical engineering and physics; so much so that he said he would sometimes skip class and go to Columbia University to seek out mentorship on a science project. However, he said he hadn’t given his future career plans any serious thought until college. At Princeton University, Mosakowski said he often worked in a lab researching three-dimensional audio technology, which manipulates sound waves produced by devices such as stereo speakers or headphones to simulate natural sound. While Mosakowski enjoyed the topic, he discovered lab work wasn’t for him. “We were working on bringing this novel technology at the time to people’s living rooms, and it was at that point that I realized what motivated me more than lab research was building real-world, people-centric technology applications,” he said. Since then, Mosakowski has worked in product development at companies including ESPN and Etsy before going to Oscar Health, an insurance company. Mosakowski’s suggestion to today’s graduates is to explore as many interests as possible to find sources of motivation. “In high school, I was active in science research, music and various sports,” he said. “Those experiences conditioned me to experiment … push myself, make things and solve problems.” And take care of yourself, he says. “Get lots of sleep, it makes everything better.”



Tiffani Milam High School: Malverne High School College: St. John's University, Class of 2011 Job: Math teacher at New York City Department of Education Lives in: Valley Stream Malverne High School valedictorian Tiffani Milam didn’t know exactly kind of career she wanted when she graduated in 2008. While attending St. John’s University in Queens, she worked as an intern at Atlantic Records. After graduation, she landed a job in the corporate buying offices of Macy's Inc. Milam worked there for three years before discovering what she really wanted to do: Teach. “I explored many options until I found which one I felt best fit my personality, my educational background, and my long-term goals,” she said. Milam said her high school experience had a huge impact on her character. “High school taught me life lessons about hard work and dedication,” she said. Now, as a math teacher with the New York City Department of Education, Milam is married to a fellow Malverne High School graduate, and they have a 3-year-old son. “I've learned to always go with the flow,” she said. “Life never goes as planned—you have to be flexible and be able to adapt to change. You never know what life will give you.” That being said, Milam believes this year’s high school graduates should be prepared to rise to the occasion. “No matter what, be fearless and embrace all that college has to offer,” she said. “The college years go by in the blink of an eye.”



Jocelin Kalish High School: Bridgehampton High School College: SUNY Geneseo, Class of 2012 Job: Graduate student at Weill Cornell Graduate School of Medical Sciences Lives in: Manhattan When Jocelin Kalish was a junior at Bridgehampton High School, her mother was diagnosed with and treated for breast cancer. This piqued her interest in pursuing scientific research after graduation. “My desire was to positively impact families through translational research,” Kalish said, “just as those scientific contributions that have allowed my mom to remain in remission.” After graduating as valedictorian, Kalish went on to SUNY Geneseo to study biochemistry. She ultimately went on to Weill Cornell Graduate School of Medical Sciences, where she is now earning her Ph.D. in pharmacology. Over the last decade, some highlights for Kalish include studying abroad in Greece and running in the New York City Marathon. “Running my first marathon was a challenge, both physically and mentally,” she said. “However, it was great to complete a lifelong goal while also raising money for cancer research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, a cause which I am passionate about.” Looking back, Kalish is grateful for the opportunities Bridgehampton High School provided her. “As you think about potential future careers that interest you, I would recommend taking every opportunity to familiarize yourself with those careers you are passionate about,” Kalish said. “Scout out volunteer positions, internships or part-time employment in fields that you are considering.”



Anthony Abbruscato High School: St. John the Baptist High School College: Northeastern University Class of 2014 Job: Clinical development specialist at Stealth BioTherapeutics Lives in: Boston, Mass. By the time Anthony Abbruscato graduated as valedictorian of St. John the Baptist High School, he knew that he wanted to pursue a career in health care. “I was always fascinated by the sciences and wanted to help those afflicted by disease,” he said. After Abbruscato graduated from Northeastern University with a doctorate in pharmacy and completed a pharmacy practice residency at NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola, his career shifted from patient care to research. He was accepted into a two-year fellowship program at Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research in Cambridge, Massachusetts. There, Abbruscato designed and led clinical trials, testing approaches to treat blood cancers. He then took his current position in clinical development at Stealth BioTherapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, where he works with other medical professionals and regulatory agencies to drive research that brings new treatments to the marketplace. “While I do miss working with patients directly, I believe that I can have a larger impact this way,” Abbruscato said. “My overall ambitions have remained the same. However, my approach to achieving those goals has shifted.” Abbruscato’s advice for today’s graduates is to branch out while you still can. “It was the only time in my life where I had the ability to explore so many different interests and possibilities at the same time,” he said. “Whether you are going to college or pursuing other opportunities, this is an exciting and unique time to grow both personally and professionally.”



Allyson Bunch High School: Riverhead High School College: Bryn Mawr College, Class of 2012 Job: Latin teacher at JFK Middle School Lives in: Northampton, Massachusetts When Allyson Bunch was 14, she made up her mind -- she was going to be a Latin teacher. The Riverhead High School valedictorian was inspired by two Latin teachers to pursue this path and hasn’t looked back since. “My Latin teachers, Lorene Custer and Jeff Greenberger, were hugely influential on me in middle and high school,” Bunch said. “I essentially wanted to be Ms. Custer when I grew up.” Mrs. Custer and Dr. Greenberger, who have been teaching in Riverhead for 25 and 30 years respectively, were two mentors who shaped Bunch’s high school experience. Bunch said that as a student, she was closer to her teachers than her peers. “I was a weird teenager, and the support of my teachers helped make school a wonderful space for me,” she said. After graduation, Bunch went on to Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania to study classics and linguistics. She welcomed the change in dynamic; Bunch said that before college, her view on intelligence and success was narrow and rigid. “In high school, I was obsessed with academic perfection,” she said. “I based my self-worth on grades and winning. My college had a policy that discouraged students from talking about grades, which forced me to stop measuring myself against other people.” After gaining her Bachelor’s degree, Bunch went on to attain her Master’s in Latin pedagogy from UMass Amherst. She currently teaches Latin at JFK Middle School in Northampton, Massachusetts. Four years into her teaching career, Bunch says she adores her job and recently became chair of the world languages department. Bunch’s advice to this year’s graduates is twofold: “Cultivate strong friendships with people who are supportive and open [and] seek out lots of opportunities to try things that you enjoy, but aren't particularly good at.”



Brittany Dukes High School: Hempstead High School College: SUNY Albany, Class of 2012 Job: Medical student at Saint Louis University Lives in: St. Louis, Missouri Hempstead High School’s 2008 valedictorian, Brittany Dukes, said she initially wanted to be an actuary. She attended SUNY Albany and earned her degree in actuarial science and mathematics, but had a change of plans after graduation. “I graduated college and worked for an insurance company for a year when I realized that office life wasn't for me,” Dukes said. “I then begin to pursue a career in medicine.” Dukes completed a post-baccalaureate program at Stony Brook University, and then started applying for medical schools. Now, she is about to finish her third year at Saint Louis University School of Medicine. While reflecting on the past decade, Dukes said, “I have learned to stay true to myself and to be confident in the goals I have set for myself.” She added that her experience at Hempstead High School taught her that through hard work and determination, anything is possible. “Plans change,” Dukes said. “Try to always follow your passion.”



Julia Craig Romano High School: East Rockaway High School College: Wellesley College, Class of 2011 Job: Development associate at Wilson Center Lives in: Washington, D.C. No matter where she travels, Julia Craig Romano will always remember the importance of community because of her upbringing in East Rockaway. She treasures the neighbors she grew up with and specific moments from her childhood -- from learning how to drive to teaching younger kids how to play the violin. “We all helped each other however best we could,” Romano said. “That sense of shared responsibility—the commitment we have to one another—has irrevocably shaped my decision making, especially about my career and my friends.” After graduating from East Rockaway High School as valedictorian in 2008, Romano knew she wanted to work in international relations and public service. “In high school, I had my sights set on being Secretary of State,” she said. “I had always been interested in travel, languages, world history, and helping others, so international relations seemed like a natural combination of my interests.” In 2011, Romano graduated from Wellesley College in Massachusetts with a degree in Middle Eastern studies. She had planned on heading to the Middle East, but ended up moving back to Long Island instead, due to Arab Spring. From there, it was straight to Washington D.C., where she obtained her master’s degree in Middle East studies from George Washington University. Now, Romano works at the Wilson Center in D.C. as a development associate. “I am still deeply committed to a career in public service,” she said. “However, I am now more focused on building a career where I can serve those in my community. I have realized that I most enjoy working one-on-one with people to help them achieve their goals. In that respect, I look forward to seeing how the next ten years unfold.” As for the last 10 years? Romano has learned this: “My mother has been right about everything, and I really should listen to her advice more often.”



Eamon Glackin High School: Saint Anthony's High School College: Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Class of 2012 Job: Analytics manager at DraftKings Lives in: Manhattan Entering college during an economic recession taught Eamon Glackin to not take anything for granted. “Fortunes can change in a hurry and nothing is guaranteed,” he said. “It’s important to like what you’re doing and really plan for the future, rather than just assuming everything will continue as it is forever.” So whenever Glackin, Saint Anthony’s High School’s 2008 valedictorian, has found himself wanting to shift career paths, he hasn’t hesitated. A college internship in finance made him realize the field wasn’t for him. Then, after working in management consulting for two years out of college, he sought another change. Glackin said he was always good at math and science, and he’s a sports fanatic. About seven years after graduating high school, he found a way to combine his strengths and interests. He went back to school, getting his master’s in business administration from New York University, then joined the analytics team at DraftKings, a fantasy sports site, where he’s been ever since. So while Glackin does advise planning ahead, he said experiencing the unexpected can be just as helpful. “Don’t worry if you don’t feel like you have everything figured out,” he said. “You’re not supposed to yet, and living through all the twists and turns, ups and downs is part of the fun.”

