Long Island Graduations

2019 commencement ceremonies across Long Island

See moments from college and university commencement ceremonies across Long Island.

Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman

Shakima Davis of St. Albans, center, celebrates with her fellow SUNY Empire State College graduates at the school's 47th commencement ceremony of its Long Island campuses on June 15 at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at LIU in Brookville.

Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman

Lionel Augustin of Brooklyn walks across the stage during SUNY Empire State College's commencement ceremony for graduates of its Long Island campuses on June 15 at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at LIU in Brookville.

Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy's class of 2019 marches in for the commencement ceremony on June 25.

Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy's class of 2019 cheer together during the commencement ceremony in Kings Point on June 25.

Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

Carissa Gulli, center, of Mount Sinai, celebrates at commencement for St. Joseph's College's Long Island campus, held on May 29 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum.

Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

Jillian McFadzen, left, of Commack, and Kerry Stevenson of Greenlawn, at the St. Joseph's College commencement on May 29 in Uniondale.

Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

Dianna Acevedo Schmitt of Kings Park, left, Lindsey Hernandez of Bay Shore, and Kayla Reynolds of Deer Park, during commencement on May 23 at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood.

Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

Patricia Kirk of Babylon, marches during commencement at Suffolk Community College on May 23 in Brentwood.

Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

Richard Corcoran of Ridge, throws two thumbs-up during commencement at Suffolk Community College on May 23 in Brentwood.

Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

Colleen McKenna of Bellmore, waves during the Nassau Community College commencement at the Coliseum on May 22 in Uniondale.

Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

Loretta Camelo of Wantagh, walks during the Nassau Community College commencement at the Coliseum on May 22 in Uniondale.

Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

Graduates leave messages on their caps during the Nassau Community College commencement at the Coliseum on May 22 in Uniondale.

Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Architecture graduates, from left, Mark Pope, 27, Belinda Berisha, 25, Zeyneb Abacioglu, 24, and Altagracia Ferriera, 24, cheer as their professors walk onto the stage at their graduation ceremony at the New York Institute of Technology in Old Westbury on May 19.

Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Graduates Mary Tom, left, Leandra Lopez, and Ruth Rodriguez, pose for photos before entering the ceremony at the New York Institute of Technology in Old Westbury on May 19.

Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

Graduates during the Farmingdale State College's commencement on May 21 in Farmingdale.

Photo Credit: Yellow House Images/Andrew Theodorakis

Graduates at Stony Brook University file into the Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium for commencement on May 24.

Photo Credit: Yellow House Images/Andrew Theodorakis

Stony Brook University graduates at their commencement on May 24 at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium.

Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Michelle Kariyeva, of Forest Hills, takes a selfie with friends before heading into at the commencement of the Touro College Law Center, at LIU Post in Brookville on May 26.

Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Students stand for the invocation during commencement of the Touro College Law Center, at LIU Post in Brookville on May 26. From far left, Jordan Weiner, of Commack; Paul Zarate, of Ridge; David Zimmerman, of Stony Brook, and Lasheca Lewis, of Wyandanch.

Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Dean Harry Ballan speaks at the commencement of the Touro College Law Center, at LIU Post in Brookville on May 26.

Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

Graduates wave to family and friends as they proceed during Molloy College's commencement at the Coliseum in Uniondale on May 20.

Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

Graduates acknowledge family and friends as they proceed during Molloy College's commencement at the Coliseum in Uniondale on May 20.

Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

Graduates cheer as Molloy College president Drew Bogner speaks during the school's commencement at the Coliseum in Uniondale on May 20.

Photo Credit: John Roca

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer speaks at the Hofstra University's undergraduate graduation on May 19 in Hempstead.

Photo Credit: John Roca

Hofstra graduates with decorated mortarboards on May 19 in Hempstead.

Photo Credit: John Roca

Patricia Schissel, who graduated from Adelphi University with a master's in social work in 1995, delivers the commencement speech at the Coliseum on May 19 in Uniondale.

Photo Credit: John Roca

A graduate with a decorated mortarboard during Adelphi University's commencement at NYCB Live at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale on May 19.

Photo Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Joyful graduates at SUNY Old Westbury's commencement on May 18.

Photo Credit: Johnny Milano

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) addresses students and faculty during LIU Post's commencement at their campus in Brookville on May 10.

Photo Credit: Johnny Milano

A graduate celebrates during LIU Post's commencement on May 10.

Latest Long Island News

